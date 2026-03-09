Columbus Collaborative Divorce Professionals Featured NBC Affiliate

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Law Attorney Liz Zuercher and Divorce Financial Consultant Terrie Austin were recently featured on NBC affiliate WCMH to discuss the growing Collaborative Divorce movement. Zuercher and Austin are members of the Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Professionals , their appearance on WCMH also highlighted Divorce With Respect Week . The annual event is a global initiative designed to spread public awareness of the divorce process including out of court options like Collaborative Divorce.This is the 5th year of Divorce With Respect Week, during which participating collaborative professionals offer free 30-minute divorce consultations. These consultations are an opportunity to speak with divorce attorneys, financial experts, divorce coaches and mental health professionals.During the interview on WCMH, Terry Austin said that "Collaborative Divorce is an opportunity to work with a team of collaborative trained professionals who encourage couples to come to solutions that are actually beneficial for them, their children, their finances, and it helps them to get through the process with dignity.” Liz Zuercher added “Not only is this a cheaper and faster option, but that it leaves people in a better place especially with their children.”The Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative professionals is a nonprofit organization that includes lawyers, financial professionals, mental health professionals, and others who are trained in the Collaborative Divorce process. For more information visit their website www.WinWinDivorce.org Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. With overwhelmingly positive reception over the last five years, it has since grown into a national movement designed to educate the public about the Collaborative Divorce process. The event has drawn television, newspaper and radio coverage as well as proclamations from cities and states declaring it Divorce With Respect Week in those communities.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce financial expert, mental health professional, child specialist, or attorney in the Columbus area during Divorce With Respect Week should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com/dwrw-Ohio/ to book a free consultation with a local professional.

