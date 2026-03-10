ModPro AI Launches on iOS to Help Car Enthusiasts Stop Guessing on Builds

ModPro AI App for IOS AI Advisor-Stop Guessing Building a Community

A new community-driven app combines digital garages, real build data, and an AI Advisor—to eliminate guesswork in car, truck, motorcycle, and off-road builds

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModPro AI today announced the public launch of its iOS app, a new platform designed to help automotive enthusiasts document their vehicles, connect with other builders, and Stop Guessing when it comes to modifications.Across car culture, enthusiasts rely on fragmented advice from social media, forums, aftermarket companies and influencers to decide what parts to buy and what actually works. Conflicting information and missing context often lead to wasted money, failed installs, and build regret. ModPro AI was created to solve that problem—by turning real community experience into usable knowledge. At the center of the platform is ModPro AI Advisor, an AI-powered tool designed to help enthusiasts make smarter build decisions by learning from real vehicles, real mods, and real outcomes—not marketing hype.“Every builder has asked the same questions at some point: Will this fit? Is it worth it? What worked for someone with a similar build?” said Jasper Bent, Co-Founder of ModPro AI. “I experienced that frustration firsthand, and ModPro started as a way to organize my own builds. It quickly became clear the entire enthusiast community needed a better way to share real knowledge and stop guessing.”A COMMUNITY FIRST ALTERNATIVE TO SOCIAL MEDIAUnlike traditional social platforms optimized for reach and engagement, ModPro AI is optimized for usefulness. The platform emphasizes authentic, user-generated content—builds, parts and connections—and makes that content searchable and valuable to others. The company is encouraging enthusiasts, creators, and builders to share real experiences using the hashtag #StopGuessing, reinforcing ModPro’s mission to replace guesswork with clarity. “This isn’t about chasing likes or algorithms,” added Jasper Bent. “It’s about helping the next builder make a better decision than you did last time.”ModPro AI is designed around the vehicle—not the feed.• Digital Garages that document vehicles with real build context• Mods Tracking that shows what’s installed, when, and how it performs• AI Advisor that uses real data to predict performance and provide build lists• Community Discovery based on shared platforms, styles, and use cases• Creator and Business Profiles that support the broader enthusiast ecosystemWhether building an overland truck, a track car, or a custom motorcycle, ModPro AI gives enthusiasts a single place where build knowledge lives—and improves over time.BUILT FROM THE GARAGE - AND BUILT TO SCALEModPro AI was co-founded by Jasper Bent, a lifelong automotive enthusiast immersed in car culture since childhood, and Aaron Bent, a veteran technology entrepreneur with decades of experience building and scaling complex products.Jasper’s journey began early-founding his high school automotive club and modifying his first Subaru WRX at age 15. Through years of building, he saw how broken and fragmented the modification ecosystem had become, with critical knowledge scattered across platforms never designed for enthusiasts.Aaron brings a complementary perspective. With a PhD from MIT and more than 25 years of experience across automotive, defense, telecom, and energy sectors, he has founded and scaled multiple startups from concept to exit, raised nearly $1B in capital, and built global teams. “Car culture is massive, global, and incredibly passionate—yet the technology supporting it hasn’t kept up,” said Aaron Bent, Co-Founder of ModPro AI. “ModPro brings together deep enthusiast insight with modern AI and product design to remove friction, reduce wasted effort, and create a platform that actually serves this community.”Together, the founders combine ground-level enthusiast pain points with enterprise-grade execution, positioning ModPro AI at the intersection of car culture, community, and applied AI.NOW AVAILABLE ON IOSModPro AI is available now on the Apple App Store for iPhone. The launch marks the first step in a broader roadmap that includes expanded AI capabilities, deeper community tools, and additional features for shops and aftermarket businesses. Car enthusiasts, creators, podcasters, and media outlets interested in interviews, demos, or collaborations are encouraged to connect. Sign up here ABOUT MODPRO AIModPro AI is a community-driven automotive platform built to document, share, and improve vehicle builds across cars, trucks, motorcycles, and off-road vehicles. Founded by a lifelong builder and a veteran technology entrepreneur, ModPro AI combines digital garages with an AI Advisor trained on real build data to help enthusiasts make smarter decisions—and stop guessing on builds.

