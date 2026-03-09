The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Course: 'Strength Training: Evidence-based Model'

Strength Training: Evidence-based Model - https://brookbushinstitute.com/courses/strength-training-evidence-based-model

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from the NEW Course: Strength Training: Evidence-based Model - Glossary Term: Strength - Additional Article: Using Research for Better Practice: A Decision Theory and Information Theory ApproachEVIDENCE-BASED STRENGTH TRAINING RECOMMENDATIONS:This course was developed to answer a simple but surprisingly unsettled question: What does the total body of research actually say about training for strength (maximum strength)? Rather than relying on expert opinion, mechanistic hypotheses, or trending “guru” beliefs, this course integrates hundreds of peer-reviewed and published studies to develop evidence-based, best-practice recommendations. You will not learn “one magic protocol.” Instead, you will learn how acute variable ranges influence strength. Our systematic review demonstrates that many programs will “work”; however, “slightly better” options for each acute variable likely add up to significantly better outcomes over months and years.Throughout the course, we emphasize outcomes over mechanisms. Mechanistic hypotheses (e.g., specific fiber-type recruitment, metabolite accumulation, or hormonal spikes) can be useful for generating ideas, but they are only valuable if they lead to recommendations that improve actual training outcomes. Wherever possible, we base recommendations on studies that directly compare practical programming decisions: full versus partial ROM, lighter versus heavier loads, short versus long rest intervals, single versus multiple sets, periodized versus non-periodized routines, and various set strategies and exercise orders.We also highlight research that does not support popular trends. For example, we address oversold concepts such as very high-volume training, complex block periodization for all populations, rest-interval prescriptions based on “goal,” the supposed superiority of reps-in-reserve, and exotic set structures to maximize strength. In many cases, these strategies add complexity without reliably improving outcomes, and in some cases, these strategies actually result in worse outcomes.By the end of this course, you will be able to:- Understand how each modifiable acute variable influences strength outcomes.Build programs that place most training time in optimal acute variable ranges. (e.g., heavy and moderate loads, low to moderate rep ranges, sets to or near failure, full ROM, longer rests, and 3–5 sets per muscle group per session).- Decide when to integrate advanced strategies, such as drop sets, undulating periodization, and reps-in-reserve sets.- Evaluate existing strength programs, identify which recommendations are optimal or suboptimal, and systematically adjust variables to improve expected value (reliability × effect size) for a given client, patient, or athlete.- This course is designed for professionals who already understand some basics of resistance training but want to align their programming with the most complete and accurate strength model available. You will learn not only what to do but also become aware of the research that supports each recommendation, and how to adapt this model to real-world constraints, preferences, and goals.This course includes:- AI Tutor- Course Summary Webinar- Study Guide- Text and Illustrations- Audio Voice-over- Research Review- Sample Routine- Practice Exam- Pre-approved 3 Credit Final ExamCLICK ON THE LINKS ABOVE FOR THE FULL COURSE

