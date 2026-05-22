The Brookbush Institute Launches New Tech: 'AI Exam Coach and Custom Study Plan Generator' (Available on Every Course)

Exam Coach and Custom Study Plan Generator (Available on Every Course) - https://brookbushinstitute.com/courses/anatomical-position-and-anatomical-directions

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new articles, new courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

In 1984, educational researcher Benjamin Bloom demonstrated that students who received 1-on-1 tutoring performed 2 standard deviations (2-Sigma) better than those in a traditional classroom. ” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Information on the AI Exam Coach and Custom Study Plan Generator - New Certification: Strength and Performance Coach (SPC) Certification - New Certification Course List: SPC Courses Bridging Bloom’s 2-Sigma Problem: Personalized AI Tutoring at the Brookbush InstituteIn 1984, educational researcher Benjamin Bloom demonstrated that students who received one-on-one tutoring performed two standard deviations (2-Sigma) better than those in a traditional classroom environment. The Brookbush Institute has consistently aimed to deliver that same level of elite, personalized mentorship to every movement professional within its global community.Taking a major step toward this objective, the Brookbush Institute recently celebrated the official launch of its interactive AI Exam Coach and Custom Study Plans.While traditional education platforms merely inform students of incorrect answers, this new AI-powered system explains why the concepts matter and provides explicit directions on how to correct mistakes. By analyzing examination data in real time, the AI coach constructs a personalized roadmap that isolates a student's specific knowledge gaps. The efficiency of this tool has fundamentally upgraded the recommended study workflow, allowing learners to fast-track their education through a targeted four-step process:1. Establish a Baseline: Students begin directly with a practice exam before reviewing any course text, immediately establishing a clear performance baseline.2. Generate a Custom Study Plan: The AI Exam Coach instantly analyzes those results to construct a highly personalized study guide.3. Utilize Targeted Highlighting: Based on the questions missed, the coach highlights the exact course sections requiring review, ensuring students never waste time on material they have already mastered.4. Test with Confidence: This automated coaching capability is fully integrated into every single exam attempt across the entire Brookbush Institute library—whether a student is tackling the CPT, SPC, HMS, IMT, or any of the platform's 180+ continuing education courses.The integration of the AI Exam Coach removes the guesswork from exam preparation, outlining exactly what to focus on so professionals can reach the finish line faster.

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