Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta Expands Visibility for Professional Dog Training Programs in Atlanta, Georgia

Training dogs. Building confidence. Creating results. Happy pup. Better behavior. Real results with Off Leash K9 Training. Where transformation begins. Off Leash K9 Training is where structure, consistency, and proven methods help dogs become confident and reliable.

Company website highlights obedience, behavior-focused, puppy, Board & Train, therapy dog, and in-home training services across the greater Atlanta area.

We’re committed to giving dog owners structured options that support better obedience, better communication, and more confidence in everyday life with their dogs.” — Bryan Swihart, Owner and Head Trainer of Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta is spotlighting its range of professional dog training programs for dog owners in Atlanta, Georgia, through its official website, which outlines available services, training formats, and public contact information. The company presents itself as part of the broader Off Leash K9 Training network and provides local training details for prospective clients across the region.The website features several structured training options, including Basic & Advanced Obedience, a 2 Week Board & Train Program , Puppy Consultation, Aggressive Dog Package , Therapy Dog Development, and In Home Training. It also describes obedience goals addressed in training such as recall, sit, place, heeling, down, extended sit, extended down, and stopping unwanted behavior.For dog owners seeking immersive training, the company website presents a 14-day Board & Train program focused on advanced off-leash obedience and behavior modification. For owners looking for direct guidance, the site also lists private lessons and in-home training. Additional offerings include puppy-focused early training guidance and behavior modification targeting aggression and reactivity.The company’s website identifies Bryan and JoAnne Swihart as the owners and head trainers for the Georgia program and notes locations including Atlanta/Smyrna, Athens, Peachtree City, Augusta, Duluth, Columbus, and Macon.With service details, trainer information, and contact options available online, Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta gives local dog owners a direct way to explore training support tailored to obedience and behavior goals.About Off Leash K9 Training, AtlantaOff Leash K9 Training, Atlanta provides professional dog training services in Atlanta, Georgia. The company publishes information about its training programs through its official website, where dog owners can review available services, program formats, trainer information, and public contact details. Listed offerings include obedience training, Board & Train, puppy consultation, aggression and reactivity-focused training, therapy dog development, and in-home training. By making this information publicly available online, Off Leash K9 Training, Atlanta provides prospective clients with an accessible overview of its dog training services in the Atlanta area.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training, AtlantaAtlanta, GeorgiaPhone: (770) 450-0988Email: info@offleashgeorgia.comWebsite: AtlantaOffLeashDogTrainers.com

