Four-part video series highlights new science academic standards

Iowa’s academic standards for science are stepping into the spotlight with an engaging four-part video series that features recent updates.

Developed by the Iowa Department of Education, the video series covers critical changes to the science academic standards in a fun and appealing way.

“The revised academic standards for science present an opportunity to re-energize and see how we can innovate science education in Iowa,” said Christopher Like, Department science education program consultant and host for the video series. “These videos are intended to engage science educators and get them thinking about not only the changes to the standards but how they can apply them to their classroom instruction.”

The four-part series includes the following video topics:

● Introduction to the 2025 Iowa Academic Standards for Science

● Sensemaking of Relevant Phenomena in a Science Classroom

● Elementary Science: Why It Matters

● Science Standards: Where Learning Matters

The new science academic standards were adopted by the State Board of Education in 2025. Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for school districts across the state while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what all students must learn to be prepared for success after high school.

The video series can be found on YouTube in the Department’s Iowa academic standards playlist. It is also featured with other professional development resources and opportunities on the Professional Learning for Science Educators webpage.

Specific questions regarding the video series and the Iowa academic standards for science can be directed to Christopher Like at chris.like@iowa.gov.