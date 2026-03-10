Good Grants to Exhibit at PEAK2026 Conference

Representatives will be on hand to share modern grants management software at low cost, high configurability

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Grants, a leading provider of modern grant management software, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming PEAK2026 Grantmaking Conference.

Taking place March 25–27, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri, PEAK2026 is the premier gathering for grantmaking professionals dedicated to improving practices and driving impact in the philanthropic sector.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the PEAK Grantmaking organization. The convening theme: “Rooted in Purpose, Growing Together” highlights how PEAK members are driving innovations in data, technology, and grants management while working in healthy partnership to support the communities they serve.

As grantmaking continues to evolve in complexity, professionals are seeking tools that help them work more efficiently without compromising equity or security. Good Grants will demonstrate how its platform supports organizations of all sizes to modernize workflows, enhance reviewer collaboration, safeguard data and enable fair, consistent decisions.

“We’re excited to join the PEAK community in St. Louis as it celebrates 30 years of advancing grants management,” said Richard de Nys, Managing Director at Good Grants. “Like PEAK, we believe strong operational foundations are essential to meaningful impact. Our platform is designed to help grantmakers stay rooted in purpose while growing with confidence.”

Conference attendees are invited to visit Good Grants at booth #1 outside the Grand Ballroom on the fourth floor of the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch. Representatives from Good Grants will be on hand to share how the software can help grantmakers streamline and modernize their grant management.

To schedule a meeting or product demonstration with a Good Grants representative during the conference, please get in touch.

About Good Grants: Good Grants provides modern grantmaking software for grantmakers across North America and the world. Designed for grantmakers who have outgrown manual processes and spreadsheet program management, Good Grants offers an attractive alternative to overpriced grantmaking software. Learn more.

