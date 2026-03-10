Corelink Hire Introduces New Hiring Manager Dashboard to Improve Recruitment Visibility and Efficiency

Corelink Hire has launched a new hiring manager dashboard designed to give employers clearer visibility into candidate responses and recruitment activity.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corelink Hire has introduced a new hiring manager dashboard designed to give employers greater visibility into candidate responses and recruitment activity throughout the hiring process.The dashboard provides a centralised view where hiring managers can review candidate video responses, track application activity, and evaluate key insights in one place. As organisations receive increasing volumes of applications, tools that allow teams to assess candidates efficiently are becoming an important part of modern recruitment workflows.With the new dashboard, hiring managers can quickly view candidate submissions, monitor engagement metrics, and compare applicants using structured interview responses. This enables employers to identify promising candidates earlier while maintaining a more organised and consistent evaluation process.Recruitment teams often face challenges managing large numbers of applicants across multiple roles. By consolidating candidate information, video responses, and evaluation tools into a single interface, the Corelink Hire dashboard helps streamline the screening stage of hiring.The dashboard also introduces key performance insights that allow employers to better understand recruitment activity. Hiring managers can track candidate completion rates, review response engagement, and monitor how applicants progress through the early stages of the hiring process.“Hiring teams need clear visibility into candidate responses and recruitment progress,” said a spokesperson from Corelink Hire. “The new dashboard gives hiring managers a structured way to review applicants, compare responses, and make informed hiring decisions more efficiently.”The introduction of the dashboard reflects the growing demand for recruitment tools that combine candidate insights with practical workflow management. As companies look to reduce time-to-hire while improving candidate evaluation, centralised hiring platforms are becoming an increasingly valuable resource for recruitment teams.About Corelink HireCorelink Hire is a recruitment platform designed to help employers evaluate candidates beyond traditional CV screening. Through structured video responses and candidate insights, the platform enables organisations to assess communication, presentation, and engagement earlier in the hiring process.

