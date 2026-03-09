Paradise Estimating Sets the Tone for Cost-Efficient Construction Planning in 2026

Construction Estimating Services Construction Estimating New York

Paradise Estimating offers 30% New Year discount on construction estimating services across the USA for a limited time.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The start of the year is a critical time for construction businesses planning new projects and budgets. Accurate takeoffs and budgets are essential for ensuring projects stay on track and within budget. That’s why Paradise Estimating is entering 2026 with a New Year pricing initiative designed to support construction estimating needs.The company under discussion is a USA-based construction estimating firm, serving a diverse client base across the country. It has been operating successfully for the past 20 years, providing accurate estimating and quantity takeoff services. The firm has always provided exceptional services that are trusted by builders and contractors alike. Their current promotion covers all estimating services, including material takeoff and electrical estimating services, among others. It is an exclusive offer designed to make premium construction takeoff services accessible to clients at affordable rates.“Our goal is to help construction professionals start the new year strong. By providing 30 % off, we make high-quality estimating services more accessible to our clients. We help them launch their projects smoothly so they can focus more on growth, efficiency and profitability.”This New Year promotion is available for a limited period and is available for clients throughout the United States.” The beginning of the year is when contractors and builders set the pace for their projects,” said Lucas James.”With this New Year's discount, Paradise Estimating provides accurate estimating support, helping clients save time and manage budgets with confidence across the USA:”The decision to offer a 30% New Year discount reflects Paradise Estimating Services’ commitment to long-term client success. This discount is a part of their broader strategy to support construction firms in early planning. This period is critical for budgeting, bidding and scheduling upcoming work. Through this approach, the company believes it can support clients in making informed decisions that enhance accuracy and profitability at the early stages of their projects.About this CompanyWith twenty years of experience, Paradise Estimating has served construction experts across the USA. The company has 50+ expert estimators and takeoff specialists. These professionals are highly skilled and deliver precise, reliable and timely construction estimates. The wide range of services offered by the firm includes:Electrical Estimating ServicesLumber Takeoff ServicesMaterial Takeoff ServicesOpening Estimating ServicesDuct Takeoff ServicesSitework Estimating ServicesConstruction Takeoff ServicesConcrete Estimating ServicesQuantity Takeoff ServicesFinishing Estimating ServicesAnd Others

