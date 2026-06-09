Construction Estimating Company in Texas Expands Services to Include Roofing and Lumber Takeoff

Construction Estimating Company Texas

Paradise Estimating expands in Texas with Roofing Estimating and Lumber Takeoff Services, delivering accurate estimates for construction projects.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradise Estimating, a leading provider of Construction Estimating Company Texas , is pleased to announce the expansion of their services to include roofing estimating and lumber takeoff services . This expansion comes in response to the growing demand for accurate and efficient estimating services in the construction industry.With over 14 years of experience in the industry, Paradise Constructrion Estimating Company has established itself as a trusted partner for contractors, builders, and developers in Texas. The company's team of experienced estimators uses the latest technology and industry knowledge to provide accurate and detailed estimates for construction projects of all sizes.The addition of roofing estimating and lumber takeoff services to their portfolio will further enhance the company's ability to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Roofing estimating services will include detailed material takeoffs, labor estimates, and cost analysis for various roofing systems. Lumber takeoff services will provide clients with accurate material lists and cost estimates for their projects, helping them save time and money."We are excited to expand our services to include roofing estimating services and lumber takeoff. This is a significant step for our company as we continue to grow and evolve to meet the changing needs of the construction industry in Texas," said CEO of Paradise Construction Estimating Company. "Our team is committed to providing our clients with the most accurate and efficient estimating services, and we are confident that our new offerings will further enhance their experience with us."Paradise Construction Estimating Company is now accepting inquiries for roofing estimating and lumber takeoff services. Interested parties can contact the company through their website or by phone to learn more about their services and to request a quote. With their commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Paradise Construction Estimating Company is poised to become the go-to source for construction estimating services in Texas.For more information about Paradise Construction Estimating Company and their services, please visit:Website: https://constructionestimatingtexas.com/ Phone no: +1 (713) 936-5431Address: 1001 McKinney St, Suite 1100, Houston, TX 77002, USAMail: sales@constructionestimatingtexas.com

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