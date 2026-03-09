ChatRAG Introduces AI Customer Support Agent Trained on Company Documentation

Deliver magical customer support

MADURAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChatRAG, an AI-powered customer support platform, is helping SaaS companies automate customer support by allowing them to deploy an AI agent trained on their own documentation.

Customer support is one of the biggest operational challenges for growing SaaS companies. As products gain traction, support requests increase rapidly, forcing founders and small teams to spend significant time answering repetitive questions.

ChatRAG addresses this challenge by allowing businesses to train an AI agent on their documentation, help center articles, and internal knowledge bases. Once deployed, the AI agent can instantly answer customer questions directly on the company’s website.

The platform uses retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology to ensure responses are generated from the company’s own knowledge sources rather than generic AI answers. This helps maintain accuracy while delivering fast and relevant responses to customers.

ChatRAG integrates directly into websites, allowing companies to deploy an AI support assistant without complex setup or engineering effort. Businesses can upload their documentation and add the ChatRAG widget to their website to start assisting customers instantly.

Beyond answering customer questions, the platform also helps teams understand common user issues by analyzing support conversations and identifying frequently asked questions.

Six months after its launch, ChatRAG continues to evolve based on feedback from early users who are using the platform to streamline their customer support operations and reduce response time.

The company is currently focused on supporting SaaS founders and small teams who want to scale customer support without significantly increasing support overhead.

