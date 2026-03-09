Water Filter Austin Expands Comprehensive Water Treatment Services

Austin's local water filtration experts offer whole house filters, RO systems, water softeners, and free water testing for Central Texas homes and businesses.

Austin's hard water is costing homeowners thousands in damaged appliances. We give families clean, safe water from every tap — without the bottled water bills.” — John Rodriguez, Founder & Lead Advisor, Water Filter Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water Filter Austin , a locally owned water filtration and water treatment company, today announced an expanded range of residential and commercial water treatment solutions for homeowners and businesses across the Austin metro area. With Central Texas consistently ranking among the hardest water regions in the United States, the company is responding to rising demand with broader service capabilities and an unwavering commitment to delivering safe, clean, great-tasting water to every customer.Austin's water supply — drawn from the Highland Lakes and the Edwards Aquifer — carries elevated levels of calcium and magnesium that cause scale buildup, damage appliances, irritate skin, and push households toward expensive bottled water habits. Water Filter Austin was built specifically for these local conditions, offering professionally installed systems designed to perform in Central Texas's unique water environment.INDUSTRY DATA• Central Texas water hardness typically measures 200–400+ ppm — well above the 120 ppm threshold for 'hard' water classification.• Hard water can reduce water heater efficiency by up to 48% and cut appliance lifespan by 7 to 12 years.• U.S. households spend approximately $16 billion annually on bottled water, largely driven by tap water distrust.• The U.S. residential water treatment market has grown at over 8% annually as homeowners shift to permanent filtration solutions.EXPERT PERSPECTIVES"Hard water silently damages water heaters, dishwashers, and plumbing across Austin every day. Our mission is simple: give Austin families water they can trust from every tap in their home."— Founder, Water Filter Austin"A properly installed reverse osmosis or whole house filtration system saves money and delivers peace of mind homeowners didn't know they were missing. There's no reason to keep buying bottled water."— Owner, Water Filter Austin"At 200 to 400 ppm, Central Texas water falls squarely in the 'very hard' range. That level of mineral concentration has a real, cumulative impact on plumbing and appliances. The right treatment solution extends equipment life by years."— Lead Water Quality Specialist, Water Filter AustinSERVICESWater Filter Austin provides a full spectrum of water treatment services tailored to each property's water profile, including: whole house water filtration systems, reverse osmosis drinking water systems, under-sink water filters, water softener installation , salt-based water softeners, salt-free water conditioners, hard water treatment solutions, carbon filtration, iron filtration, sulfur odor removal systems, UV water purification, well water treatment, city water filtration, commercial water filtration systems, water testing and analysis, system installation, filter replacement, maintenance and repair, and emergency water treatment support.COMMUNITY IMPACTWater Filter Austin's work directly reduces Austin households' dependence on single-use plastic bottled water, lowers energy costs from more efficient appliances, and extends the life of plumbing and home systems. The company serves the full Austin metro area — including Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Buda, Kyle, and Leander — employing local technicians and delivering solutions calibrated to Central Texas water conditions.SCHEDULE A FREE WATER TESTAustin homeowners and businesses can take the first step toward better water at no cost. Water Filter Austin offers complimentary water testing and consultations to identify what's in your water and which solution best fits your home or facility. No commitment required — just the information needed to make a confident decision.Schedule your free consultation with Water Filter Austin today.ABOUT WATER FILTER AUSTINWater Filter Austin is Austin, Texas's trusted local authority in residential and commercial water filtration and treatment. Founded by water quality professionals with deep roots in Central Texas, the company delivers end-to-end solutions — from water testing and system design through certified installation, maintenance, and emergency support. Specializing in whole house filtration, reverse osmosis, water softener installation, and advanced treatment for hard water, iron, sulfur, and biological contaminants, Water Filter Austin helps Austin families and businesses protect their health, their appliances, and their investment in their home. Serving the greater Austin metropolitan area.

