St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Enforcement

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State Police and local law enforcement patrols will be increased through St. Patrick’s Day to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving. This annual traffic safety enforcement period will begin on Monday, March 9, and run through Tuesday, March 17.

"As Governor, there is no greater commitment than my promise to make our state safer for all, and I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for their commitment to keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Impaired driving is completely preventable, especially in the age of ride share services, taxis and technology such as the ‘Have a Plan’ app. We have zero tolerance for drunk, drugged or reckless driving — all of which make our streets less safe — and we will be relentless in the pursuit of removing irresponsible and dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, "Impaired driving can destroy your life. Not only are you putting yourself and others on the roadways in danger, you are also risking a felony arrest, the loss of your driver’s license and costly legal fees. Having a plan for a safe ride saves lives. It’s simple, designate a sober driver to get home.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “State Police and local law enforcement will be vigilant as always, intercepting drunk drivers throughout the state this St. Patrick's Day. Driving is a privilege, not a right. The goal is to ensure that people think twice before drinking and getting behind the wheel. We will continue to work with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to keep New York’s roads the safest in the nation by educating and reminding people to plan ahead.”

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) funds the annual mobilization. In addition to DWI checkpoints, law enforcement officers will increase roving patrols during the enforcement period to watch for speeding and distracted drivers and those violating the state’s ‘Move Over Law.’ New York State Police also will conduct checks at retail establishments to target underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors during the campaign.

During last year's St. Patrick's Day impaired driving enforcement operation, officers statewide arrested 1,224 people for DWI, issued 10,314 tickets for speeding and issued 55,661 tickets in total.

Ulster County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association Juan Figueroa said, “As St. Patrick’s Day approaches it is a great time to make plans with family and friends. Drive safe and sober and you may have the luck of the Irish. Drive impaired or aggressively and you won’t find a pot of gold, instead you’ll find law enforcement ready to ticket and arrest you. The Sheriffs of New York State want everyone to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and the start of Spring but with a plan to not drive impaired.”

Drunk driving kills nearly 12,000 people each year in the United States. One person dies every 45 minutes of an alcohol-related crash: — an average of 32 people a day, with every one of those deaths preventable.

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Paul Oliva said, “Everyone likes to look over a four-leaf clover on St. Patrick’s Day, but don't press your luck. Please have a travel plan when celebrating the day. Drive sober, slow down, and stay safe.”

Impaired driving can result in jail time, the loss of a license, a higher insurance rate, and dozens of unanticipated expenses. Charges related to impaired driving carry fines of up to $10,000.

The New York State Police and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) asks you to commit to following these easy steps, so you can enjoy a safe holiday without jeopardizing lives on the road.

Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.

Before you start drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

If you're impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call local law enforcement. You could save a life. The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation's "Have a Plan" mobile app, is available for Apple and Android smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

New Yorkers struggling with addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.