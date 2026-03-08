Prime Minister Carney announces by-elections

CANADA, July 3 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that by-elections will be held on April 13, 2026, in the following electoral districts: Scarborough Southwest

Terrebonne

University—Rosedale

