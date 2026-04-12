Prime Minister Carney to welcome President of Finland Alexander Stubb to Canada

CANADA, December 4 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will visit Ottawa, Ontario, from April 14 to 15, 2026. This will be the first formal bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Carney and President Stubb.

Canada and Finland have a dynamic and growing relationship across trade, defence, technology, energy, and the Arctic. President Stubb’s visit will deepen partnerships across these sectors, including in maritime, critical minerals, aerospace, artificial intelligence, and quantum industries.

Building on Prime Minister Carney’s meeting with Nordic countries last month, the leaders will identify opportunities to accelerate cooperation in the Arctic, from traditional defence and security to advanced satellite and cyber communications.

In an increasingly dangerous and uncertain world, Canada is focused on what we can control: diversifying our trade, attracting investment, and deepening our ties with reliable partners.

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“Canada and Finland have an immensely strong and growing relationship across defence, technology, energy, and trade. With shared interests, values, and a commitment to international security, I look forward to hosting President Stubb to deepen our partnership to create stability, security, and prosperity for both our peoples.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

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