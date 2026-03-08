Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing Person Located
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000905
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 8, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT
PERSON: Catherine M. Bedford
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 8, 2026, Vermont State Police was advised that a missing and vulnerable person, identified as Catherine M. Bedford of Hoosick Falls, NY, was seen in Pownal, VT. With assistance from New York State Police and Hoosick Falls Police Department, Mrs. Bedford was located safely and transported to Hoosick Falls.
COURT ACTION: No
PHOTO: Attached
