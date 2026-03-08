Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing Person Located

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 26B3000905

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 8, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT

PERSON: Catherine M. Bedford

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 8, 2026, Vermont State Police was advised that a missing and vulnerable person, identified as Catherine M. Bedford of Hoosick Falls, NY, was seen in Pownal, VT. With assistance from New York State Police and Hoosick Falls Police Department, Mrs. Bedford was located safely and transported to Hoosick Falls.

COURT ACTION: No

PHOTO: Attached

