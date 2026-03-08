Submit Release
News Search

There were 195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing Person Located

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3000905

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: March 8, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT

 

PERSON: Catherine M. Bedford

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 8, 2026, Vermont State Police was advised that a missing and vulnerable person, identified as Catherine M. Bedford of Hoosick Falls, NY, was seen in Pownal, VT. With assistance from New York State Police and Hoosick Falls Police Department, Mrs. Bedford was located safely and transported to Hoosick Falls.

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing Person Located

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.