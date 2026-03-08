Remembering the Life of Major Sorffly Davius

“Today, our state mourns the loss of Major Sorffly Davius, who died on March 6 at Camp Buehring in Kuwait while serving his country. Major Davius was the “Citizen Soldier” in every sense. A dedicated NYPD officer and decorated Army veteran, he spent his career protecting others. Before his overseas deployment, he served with distinction on Joint Task Force Empire Shield, defending the state’s most high profile locations from threats.

“His life is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by our National Guard members, who balance their roles as citizens, first responders, and soldiers. Major Davius was a devoted husband and father. I personally conveyed my deepest condolences to his wife and will keep his family, colleagues, and all who knew him in my thoughts. We continue to pray for the safety of every service member and first responder protecting us at home and abroad.”