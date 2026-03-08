Traffic Alert - Killington access rd

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Killington access rd has both lanes obstructed in the area of from the fire house to west hill rd due to a powerline(s) down.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.