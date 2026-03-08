Re: Traffic Alert - US Route 5 in Westminster VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 5 in Westminster VT has one lane obstructed in the area of Henwood Hill Rd, Landmark Allen Brothers due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.