Former Oracle Principal Architect Launches AI Platform, Joins Plug and Play Accelerator

Omnichannel AI platform that handles voice, SMS, and email through a single system rated among highest by Plug and Play corporate partners

Whether you're a two-person contractor shop or a national brand, our platform gives you the same AI workforce.” — Jean Rodrigues, Founder & CEO/CTO, AI Workforce One

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Workforce One (AWO), an omnichannel AI communications platform founded by former IBM and Oracle Principal Architect Jean Rodrigues, today announced its acceptance into the Plug and Play Smart Cities Spring 2026 accelerator, Batch 5. The Orlando-based company has built a unified AI system that handles voice calls, SMS, and email autonomously — serving businesses from local contractors to large-scale marketing operations.

Prior to its accelerator acceptance, AWO completed a landmark deployment with one of the largest direct response marketing operations in the United States. The platform processed over 25,000 AI-powered calls, generating 168 qualified appointments. Across seven marketing event cohorts, AWO's automated follow-up sequences improved attendee show-up rates from 56% to 66%. The platform also achieved a 52% email open rate — more than double the industry average.

While the flagship deployment demonstrated enterprise-scale performance, AWO's platform is designed to be equally accessible to small and mid-sized businesses. Home services contractors, professional services firms, and info-product operators use AWO to replace the cost and complexity of dedicated sales and support staff with a single AI system that handles calls, texts, and emails around the clock.

AWO's architecture differentiates itself through true omnichannel orchestration. Rather than operating voice, text, and email as separate systems, the platform routes all communications through a single AI engine that maintains context across channels — whether the client is running ten calls a day or ten thousand.

"We built AWO to solve a problem I saw repeatedly at Oracle and IBM — businesses spending too much on fragmented communication systems that don't talk to each other," said Jean, Founder and CEO of AI Workforce One, who previously built The Cloud Bootcamp into a $6M+ revenue platform that trained over 5,000 Cloud and DevOps professionals across the US and Brazil. "Whether you're a two-person contractor shop or a national brand, our platform gives you the same AI workforce."

Plug and Play, one of the world's largest technology accelerators with a portfolio valued at over $500 billion collectively, selected AWO for its Smart Cities vertical. The program provides access to corporate partners, mentorship, and potential pilot opportunities with municipal and enterprise clients.

AWO currently serves clients across direct response marketing, home services, and professional services. The platform integrates with existing CRM and telephony systems and deploys in days, not months.

For more information, visit aiworkforceone.com.

About AI Workforce One

AI Workforce One (AWO) builds omnichannel intelligent AI agents that handle enterprise voice, SMS, and email communications through a single AI system. Founded by Jean Rodrigues, a serial entrepreneur and technologist with a background at IBM and Oracle in Silicon Valley, AWO serves enterprise clients across multiple industries. For more information, visit aiworkforceone.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading global innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with 60+ locations across five continents, Plug and Play was ranked the world's most active startup accelerator by CB Insights from 2020 to 2022. For more information, visit plugandplaytechcenter.com.

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