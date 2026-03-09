Allen TX Commercial Irrigation Mandate Highlights System Efficiency Gaps Across DFW

Catch-can audit in progress on a commercial property lawn, measuring distribution uniformity across the irrigation zone.

Allen TX auditor finds most commercial systems run at 40-55% efficiency. Dedicated audit service now available starting at $295.

Property managers are often shocked when they see the catch-can results. The system has been running the same program for years and nobody's questioned it.” — Brandon Surratt, Owner, Better Earth Solutions

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most commercial irrigation systems in Allen , Texas look fine from the outside. The zones run, the grass stays green, and nobody complains. But looks are deceiving — and the water bill tells a different story.Better Earth Solutions has launched a dedicated commercial irrigation audit service for Allen-area businesses, starting at $295. Owner Brandon Surratt is an EPA WaterSense Certified Irrigation Auditor and TCEQ Licensed Irrigator (LI0023963) — one of fewer than 25 certified auditors in the DFW Metroplex and explicitly listed as a qualified auditor on the City of Allen's official inspection form.Most commercial irrigation systems are probably wasting water — and you're paying for every gallon. North Texas Blackland Prairie clay absorbs water at just 0.1 inches per hour. Standard commercial spray nozzles discharge at 1.5 to 1.8 inches per hour — fifteen times faster than the ground can absorb it. The rest runs off into the parking lot. Most commercial systems Surratt audits are running at 40 to 55 percent distribution uniformity, meaning up to half of every irrigation cycle is wasted. Allen's tiered water rates mean that waste compounds fast.The proof is in Allen's own data. After the city's first round of mandatory commercial audits, Allen recorded a 19% reduction in citywide commercial water consumption. More than 85% of audited properties cut their usage — some by more than 60%. That's real money back in the budget.Allen's Land Development Code requires all commercial irrigation systems — office buildings, retail centers, shopping complexes, apartment communities, HOAs, industrial and warehouse properties — to be audited every three years by a certified auditor. The city manages a rotation of more than 900 qualifying accounts and sends notices when properties come due. An audit with Better Earth Solutions satisfies that requirement completely, with results submitted directly to the city.An audit measures how well a working system performs. Broken heads, sunken sprinklers, or inoperative zones need to be corrected first — and that's a separate service call. Most properties need at least minor repairs before the audit can proceed.Schedule your audit. Commercial properties in Allen can book directly at (972) 430-5452 or callbetterearth.com/services/irrigation-audit. Audits start at $295. Properties with existing system deficiencies will be quoted for repairs separately before the audit begins.About Better Earth SolutionsBetter Earth Solutions LLC is a licensed irrigation company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex including Allen, Plano, Richardson, McKinney, Frisco, Garland, Wylie, Murphy, and Rowlett. Owner Brandon Surratt holds TCEQ Licensed Irrigator License LI0023963, EPA WaterSense Certification in Irrigation System Audit from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Texas Department of Agriculture Commercial Pesticide Applicator License 0947069, and Certified Rachio Pro status.

