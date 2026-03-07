Friday, March 6, 2026
CANADA, April 3 - Note: All times local and subject to change
Canberra, Australia
8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Tokyo, Japan.
Note for media:
Tokyo, Japan
4:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Tokyo, Japan.
Note for media:
7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will take part in a welcoming ceremony hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi Sanae.
Note for media:
7:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi Sanae.
Note for media:
7:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony and deliver a joint statement to media with the Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi Sanae.
Note for media:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.