Friday, March 6, 2026

CANADA, April 3 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Canberra, Australia

8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Tokyo, Japan.

Note for media:

Tokyo, Japan

4:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Tokyo, Japan.

Note for media:

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will take part in a welcoming ceremony hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi Sanae.

Note for media:

7:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi Sanae.

Note for media:

7:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony and deliver a joint statement to media with the Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi Sanae.

Note for media: