Murfreesboro Man Indicted, Charged in TBI Investigation

MURFREESBORO – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Murfreesboro man in connection to an ongoing investigation.

On May 1, 2025, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving Justin Holder (DOB 10/23/1979). Agents subsequently gathered evidence and interviews and, on Wednesday, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Holder with one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Disseminating Unlawful Photographs, two counts of Unlawful Exposure with Intent to Cause Emotional Distress, and four counts of Unlawful Photographing in Violation of Privacy.

Holder surrendered to authorities at the Rutherford County Jail on Friday afternoon, where he posted $75,000 bond and was subsequently released.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

