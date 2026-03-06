Telephone Outage at Kapolei Judiciary Complex and Hilo Courthouse
HONOLULU – Telephone service at the Ronald T.Y. Moon Judiciary Complex in Kapolei is currently unavailable. The outage is affecting the Kapolei Courthouse, Hale Hoʻomalu Juvenile Detention Center, and Home Maluhia Youth Residential Shelter.
Telephone service is also interrupted at Hale Kaulike, the courthouse in Hilo.
Hawaiian Telcom is working to restore service at both locations. It is unknown how long repairs will take.
People trying to reach the affected facilities in Kapolei may call:
808-539-4767 (Circuit Court Concierge Desk)
808-538-5767 (District Court Concierge Desk)
808-539-4400 (Office of the Chief Court Administrator)
The Judiciary apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the public’s understanding.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
