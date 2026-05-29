Notice of Petition for Retention – The Honorable Andrew T. Park (Release Date:  05/29/2026)

The Judicial Selection Commission, State of Hawaiʻi, announces that the term of the Honorable Andrew T. Park as District Judge, District Court of the First Circuit, State of Hawaiʻi, will expire on November 15, 2026. Judge Park, in accordance with Section 3, Article VI of the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi, has petitioned to be retained in office and to be renewed for an additional term. The Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi empowers the Commission to determine whether Judge Park should be retained in office for an additional term of six years.

The Commission invites interested persons to submit written comments or fill out an evaluation form on whether Judge Park should be retained in office for a new term. All written comments and evaluation forms will be kept CONFIDENTIAL.

Please visit the Commission’s website to access and fill out form JS-P-081, Judicial Retention Evaluation Form. Written comments and/or form JS-P-081 must be postmarked or faxed by July 28, 2026. to:

Commission Chair Florence T. Nakakuni, Esq.

Judicial Selection Commission

State of Hawaiʻi

417 South King Street

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

Fax: (808) 538-5205