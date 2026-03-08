RCP responds as Medical Training (Prioritisation) Act becomes law
The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has responded to the Medical Training (Prioritisation) Act receiving Royal Assent. The Act introduces a new statutory requirement to prioritise UK medical graduates for postgraduate training places in 2026. From 2027, those who have ‘significant NHS experience’ will be prioritised alongside UK medical graduates and other priority groups.
Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:
‘We welcome the Medical Training (Prioritisation) Act receiving Royal Assent and becoming law.
‘Escalating competition ratios have been a major factor in early career doctors’ growing uncertainty about their future in medicine. Through our next generation campaign, we’ve consistently raised these concerns, and we’re pleased that government has listened and acted.
‘As we have said throughout our campaign, the vital contributions of IMGs to the NHS must be recognised. The focus must now be on working with the sector to define ‘significant NHS experience’ so that the necessary regulations can be put in place by the government without delay, in good time for the 2027 recruitment round.’
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.