RCP responds as Medical Training (Prioritisation) Act becomes law

‘Escalating competition ratios have been a major factor in early career doctors’ growing uncertainty about their future in medicine. Through our next generation campaign, we’ve consistently raised these concerns, and we’re pleased that government has listened and acted.

‘As we have said throughout our campaign, the vital contributions of IMGs to the NHS must be recognised. The focus must now be on working with the sector to define ‘significant NHS experience’ so that the necessary regulations can be put in place by the government without delay, in good time for the 2027 recruitment round.’