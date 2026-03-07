New Visitor Center at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff Estate

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a new visitor center at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate in Derby, N.Y. The $6 million, 4,400-square-foot facility complements the recently renovated historic home and grounds and enables the Graycliff Conservancy to offer year-round programming, events, and amenities for the thousands of visitors it hosts each year from around the world.

“Frank Lloyd Wright's genius brought beauty and grandeur to Buffalo and Western New York in the early 20th century. With the completion of multiple restoration projects and the addition of a visitor center, that legacy is preserved for the 21st Century and beyond,” Governor Hochul said. “Buffalo and Western New York is known as one of the top regions in the world for its premier architecture and Graycliff is one of those gems — I encourage everyone to visit Graycliff and learn more about this magnificent Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece.”

Graycliff was designed in 1926 as the summer home for Isabelle R. Martin and her husband, industrialist Darwin Martin. Built between 1927 and 1931, the 8.5-acre property at 6472 Old Lakeshore Road is now restored to its 1930s appearance. Today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony also officially honors the site’s history while marking the beginning of Graycliff's centennial year, celebrating Wright's 1926 architectural vision. The new center features:

Expanded gift shop with grab-and-go coffee area

Improved visitor amenities including expanded restroom facilities

Light-filled open space offering views of the historic houses for workshops, lectures, and educational programs, as well as private rental opportunities

Integrated technology enhancing historical interpretation and accessibility

Administrative offices with dedicated space for volunteers

Graycliff Executive Director Anna Kaplan said, “This project was absolutely critical to Graycliff's future. We can now welcome visitors year-round with proper amenities, expand our educational mission, and create sustainable revenue streams that will support preservation for generations to come. This visitor center fundamentally transforms what we can offer and ensures this architectural treasure remains accessible and vibrant for the next hundred years.”

The project, managed by LeChase Construction, represents the first phase of a broader site revitalization. Upcoming work includes restoring the historic orchard and vegetable gardens, as well as installing landscape pathways to encourage longer guest stays.

The project was funded through extensive state support, including $1.275 million from the New York State Council on the Arts, $1 million from Empire State Development, over $1 million from the New York Power Authority, and $550,000 allocated by the office of then-State Senator Sean M. Ryan. New York State previously helped set the stage for the new Visitor Center by investing in the renovation of the house and grounds.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Graycliff Visitor Center immerses guests in the architectural history of one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most stunning designs. Governor Hochul is a strong supporter of heritage tourism because she has seen firsthand how projects like Graycliff act as a significant economic driver. Visitors to historic sites support local dining, lodging, and retail, creating jobs and fostering community pride.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “The works of Frank Lloyd Wright are among Western New York’s greatest cultural treasures and NYSCA is proud to support this new visitor center, ensuring Wright’s legacy remains accessible, educational and relevant for generations to come. Great design belongs to everyone, and, with this new expanded space, more and more visitors will get to experience the genius and innovation found at Graycliff.”

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The addition of this new visitor center marks another significant milestone in the effort to preserve and elevate Graycliff, one of Western New York’s architectural treasures. Supported by more than $1 million in NYPA funding, Graycliff Conservancy’s project will broaden public access to this remarkable landmark and enhance the visitor experience as the estate enters its centennial year.”

Graycliff Conservancy Board President Charles LeFevre said, “This has been years in the making, and I can hardly believe we're finally here. The commitment of our community, our funders, and our team never wavered, even when challenges mounted. This visitor center isn't just a building - it's proof of what's possible when people come together around a shared vision for Graycliff's future.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Graycliff is a unique tourist attraction, a 100-year-old architectural gem that we are fortunate to have in Erie County and one that brings visitors from around the world. It is hard to believe that this historic site was once almost lost forever, but here we are today marking the completion of a new Visitor Center and the start of an exciting new chapter in Graycliff’s history. This new Center will be the connecting hub for generations of visitors eager to explore Graycliff and educate themselves on the legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright.”

Erie County Legislator and Minority Leader John Mills said, "I was pleased to provide funding for the new Visitor's Center. Graycliff is a special place, and its restoration has been a labor of love for so many. It's an important attraction for all those who appreciate the architectural genius of Frank Lloyd Wright. Having a new Visitor's Center will add to the already remarkable work that has been done here. I congratulate all those involved in this effort."

City of Buffalo Mayor Sean M. Ryan said, “Graycliff is one of Western New York’s most remarkable architectural landmarks, and I was proud to secure $550,000 as a state senator to help close the funding gap and move the visitor center toward construction. Investments like this strengthen our region’s growing architectural tourism economy while preserving the places that define our shared history and identity. The new visitor center will allow Graycliff to welcome more guests year-round, expand educational programming, and continue drawing people from around the world to experience Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy here in Western New York.”

LeChase Construction Regional Operations Manager Chris Kulik said, “The new Visitor Center at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff is a great example of what’s possible when committed partners come together on a shared vision. We’re proud to have worked alongside Graycliff, the HHL Architects team, and all other design and trade partners to deliver a space that enhances the visitor experience while honoring the history and architecture that make this site so special.

To experience Graycliff in its fully restored glory and to reserve your place on a tour, visit http://www.experiencegraycliff.org/ or call (716) 947-9217.

About Frank Lloyd Wright (American, 1867-1959)

Frank Lloyd Wright is internationally recognized as one of the most important figures in 20th century architecture and design. His genius is marked by his vision to create a new form of American architecture based on the open landscape of the Midwestern Prairie. Wright redefined traditional concepts of space by physically and spiritually connecting the built environment to the natural world. He is best known for his “prairie style” homes, efficient office buildings, and innovative furniture and decorative designs.

About Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff

The nonprofit Graycliff Conservancy, a 501©(3), is dedicated to the preservation of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed structures and grounds, along with the Ellen Biddle Shipman-designed gardens and landscape, that comprise Graycliff, the summer retreat of Isabelle & Darwin Martin of Buffalo, NY (designed in 1926 and built between 1927 and 1931). Graycliff is located 20 minutes south of downtown Buffalo at 6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby, NY 14072. For more information, please visit www.experiencegraycliff.org and find us on Facebook and Instagram @flwgraycliff.

