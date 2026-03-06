Two Cape Henlopen Trails to Close for Repairs

The Junction and Breakwater Trail at Cape Henlopen State Park will close weekdays starting March 9 for repairs. Photo by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation

Junction and Breakwater Trail to Close Starting March 9, Followed by Gordons Pond Trail; Both Will be Closed Weekdays Only, Reopening for Weekend Use

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the Junction and Breakwater Trail at Cape Henlopen State Park will be periodically closed for about three weeks – weekdays only – beginning Monday, March 9. Once those repairs are complete, the Gordons Pond Trail will close for about two weeks to repair small sections breached by high tide. The trails will reopen to the public on weekends during this timeframe.

Work on the Junction and Breakwater Trail will involve replacing fencing along the causeway, regrading the trails’ edges and resurfacing the trails with stone dust. During the project, the trail will be inaccessible north of the Outlets parking area to the connection in the Hawkseye community on weekdays.

Following completion of the Junction and Breakwater Trail, work will begin on the Gordons Pond Trail to excavate and repair small sections damaged by high tides. The trail will be closed north of the Gordons Pond Parking Area to the southern limit of the elevated walkway from Herring Point on weekdays.

For more information on the trail closures and to confirm when the trails are open at Cape Henlopen State Park, visit the destateparks.com/find-a-trail webpage or check the park’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

