Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program

Short Title: AOT

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: SM-26-001 Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, March 06, 2026 Application Due Date: Monday, April 20, 2026 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.997 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of this program is to facilitate the implementation of AOT for adults with serious mental illness. Recipients are expected to implement the AOT program, working with civil courts, community partners, and other entities to support community-based treatment for adults with SMI who meet criteria for AOT. Eligibility Eligibility is statutorily limited to counties, cities, mental health systems (including mental health authorities), mental health courts, or any other entities with authority under the law of the State in which the applicant is located to implement, monitor and oversee assisted outpatient programs. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement Anticipated Total Available Funding: $10,000,000 Anticipated Number of Awards: 11-16 Anticipated Award Amount: $500,000 - $750,000 Length of Project: Up to 5 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $500,000 for AOT programs serving 50 patients or less or $750,000 for AOT programs serving more than 50 patients in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards are contingent on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, compliance with all terms and conditions of award, and alignment with SAMHSA, HHS, and Trump Administration priorities.

