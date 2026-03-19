OneLifeTools Expands 'Who You Are Matters!' into Team Building & Workplace Wellness Solution for Organizations

OneLifeTools announced expansion of conversation experience, Who You Are Matters!, now for orgs to strengthen team performance, retention, workplace well-being.

When teams are navigating uncertainty and rising burnout, organizations need practical tools that deepen trust and improve how people communicate,” — said Mark Franklin, co-founder of OneLifeTools

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneLifeTools today announced an expanded application of its evidence-based conversation experience, Who You Are Matters!, now tailored for business and organizational settings to strengthen team performance, retention, and workplace well-being.Originally adopted in education and career development settings, Who You Are Matters! has helped thousands of individuals build clarity, confidence, and communication skills through structured story-based reflection. The expanded workplace application brings this proven narrative framework into corporate environments to address some of today’s most pressing organizational challenges:• Team building and cross-functional trust• Employee retention and engagement• Psychological safety• Communication quality• Performance review processes“At a time when teams are navigating uncertainty, hybrid work, and rising burnout, organizations need practical tools that deepen trust and improve how people communicate,” said Mark Franklin, co-founder of OneLifeTools. “This is not a lecture or a personality test. It’s a structured, facilitated conversation experience that helps people understand one another at a deeper level and connect their work to meaning.”From Icebreakers to Real ConnectionUnlike traditional team-building exercises, Who You Are Matters! uses a structured narrative method grounded in the HEROIC-g™ Framework. Participants reflect on meaningful work experiences, values, motivations, and strengths, guided by carefully designed prompts and facilitation tools.The result: teams move beyond surface-level interaction toward authentic dialogue, shared understanding, and practical insights that improve collaboration.Organizations report that when employees feel heard and understood:• Psychological safety increases• Cross-functional friction decreases• Communication improves• Engagement scores rise• Retention strengthensReframing Performance ConversationsThe expanded application also includes reflection tools designed to support ongoing development conversations, offering an alternative to the often “hated performance review.”Instead of focusing solely on metrics and evaluation, managers are equipped to guide structured reflection on:• Growth stories• Contribution patterns• Strength alignment• Meaningful impact• Future directionThis narrative-based approach supports clearer expectations, more constructive feedback, and performance conversations that feel developmental rather than adversarial.Flexible ImplementationOrganizations can:• Use the self-facilitated kit for team sessions• Engage certified facilitators from the OneLifeTools network• Integrate reflection tools into leadership development or performance cycles• Blend in-person and virtual deliveryThe experience is scalable for small teams or large groups and can be integrated into retreats, onboarding, leadership training, or wellness initiatives.About OneLifeToolsOneLifeTools is a Toronto-based organization dedicated to strengthening career and life clarity through structured storylistening and reflection. Through its tools and training programs, including Storylistening Certification (HNCP), the organization has supported thousands of individuals and hundreds of helping professionals in education, leadership, and workforce development contexts across North America.For more information about the expanded workplace application of Who You Are Matters!, visit:Media Contact:Mark Franklin | co-founder, OneLifeTools | mark@onelifetools.com

"Who You Are Matters" conversation experience

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