PrepScholar Launches AI Learning Assistant for SAT Prep

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrepScholar , a leading test prep and college prep company, is pleased to announce the launch of their AI Learning Assistant , a new SAT prep tool designed to bridge the gap between self-directed study and one-on-one tutoring.AI Learning Assistant is an always-available tool built directly into the Complete SAT Prep program. Unlike standard chatbots that simply provide a solution, this assistant utilizes Socratic prompting to guide students through the specific SAT traps.It’s modeled after how PrepScholar’s 99-percentile tutors teach: asking questions, challenging assumptions, and reinforcing reasoning step by step. This personalized feedback loop ensures that mastery is achieved through active participation rather than passive reading, making high-level SAT strategies accessible to a wider range of learners.“PrepScholar’s new AI Learning Assistant combines proven test-prep strategies with real-time, one-on-one guidance for every learner, no matter their starting point,” says CEO Peter Bencivenga. “It doesn’t replace great teaching; it amplifies it, helping students stay motivated, get unstuck faster, and build confidence.”The AI Learning Assistant is available now as an add-on to the Complete SAT Prep program and will be rolled out for ACT prep in the near future.Key Features:24/7 Availability and Flexibility — Access the AI assistant anywhere and anytime you can log into your PrepScholar account.Instant Feedback and Explanations — Work with the AI assistant to understand your mistakes.Built for the Hardest Questions — Learn the logic behind the SAT through interactive question explanations.Cost-Effective Tutoring — Get one-on-one help for a much lower cost than traditional tutoring. About PrepScholar — PrepScholar is a leading test prep and college admissions company whose goal is to help students get into their dream college. Their team of top-scoring tutors and college admissions experts helps students shine on every step of the college journey, starting with SAT and ACT prep, through challenging classes and AP exams, and finally onto perfecting their college applications. The flexible online format and personalized study plans of PrepScholar’s 1-on-1 tutoring, classes, and adaptive self-paced programs make it easy for busy students to make the most progress in the least amount of time. Similarly, PrepScholar tailors their concierge admissions services to each student’s unique needs by offering both comprehensive and targeted programs that carefully match each student with the perfect counselor for them. No matter where you are in the college admissions process, PrepScholar can help.

