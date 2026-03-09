Quanta Announces New U.S. Futures Exchange

CFTC-designated exchange secures strategic capital and submits DCO application leveraging a veteran team to deliver institutional-grade derivatives innovation.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quanta Exchange, Inc. (Quanta) today formally announced its entry into the global futures industry, bringing a next-generation platform for transparent price discovery in complex global markets. As a CFTC-designated U.S. futures exchange, Quanta is built to transition Over-the-Counter (OTC) derivatives into a standardized, institutional-grade environment, with an initial focus on the growing demand for risk transfer tools to better manage the impact of climate risk events and the accelerating energy transition.

Quanta operates as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), having received its designation from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on May 30th, 2025. Since securing this regulatory license, the exchange has focused on assembling the foundational infrastructure required for a scalable commercial launch:

· Strategic Capital: Quanta has recently closed initial funding from strategic investors. This capital funds the exchange through its projected commercial launch and aligns Quanta with key liquidity providers and stakeholders.

· Vertical Integration: Quanta Clear has officially filed an application with the CFTC for registration as a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) – pending registration as of January 30th, 2026. This initiative signals Quanta’s intent to expand its clearing footprint beyond its existing partnership and operate a vertically integrated market structure to further enhance its products and services.

A History of Creating Markets

Quanta was established by IncubEx, the leading environmental exchange product developer, and is led by a core team with deep experience in market innovation and derivatives infrastructure. The leadership team includes veterans from the Chicago Climate Futures Exchange (CCFE), the first DCM to launch environmental futures contracts globally – leveraging its unique expertise in transitioning OTC environmental derivatives from niche concepts to standardized futures.

"The energy transition represents a structural change, and Quanta is built to enable market participants to hedge climate risks with new innovative products," said Michael MacGregor, Founder of Quanta. "With our DCM license and existing clearing partnership in place along with our recently filed DCO application, we are building the infrastructure necessary to address the need for real-world risks to be traded with institutional-grade tools."

Veterans at the Helm

Quanta brings together a seasoned leadership team with a proven track record:

· Michael MacGregor, Founder: Formerly CEO of IncubEx, Managing Director at CCFE and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

· Satish Nandapurkar, Executive Chairman: Formerly CEO of CCFE, U.S. Futures Exchange (Eurex), and Head of Products & Services at CME Group.

· Robert Gordon, President: CFO of IncubEx, formerly Consultant at Bain & Company.

· Fran Kenck, Chief Regulatory Officer: Formerly Chief Regulatory Officer at Gemini and trueEx, and Chief Operating Officer at CCFE.

“I believe the futures industry is in a paradigm shift not seen since the transition from floor trading to electronic markets,” said Satish Nandapurkar, Executive Chairman of Quanta. “The CFTC’s designation validates our vision, and the Commission’s current priorities — emphasizing modernization, regulatory clarity, and responsible innovation — align with the infrastructure we are building.”

Quanta is currently preparing for a projected commercial launch in 2026.



About Quanta Exchange

Quanta Exchange provides a next-generation platform for transparent price discovery in complex global markets. As a CFTC-designated U.S. futures exchange, we transition OTC derivatives into a standardized, institutional-grade environment. Our initial focus addresses the growing demand to better manage the impact of climate risk events and the accelerating energy transition. Quanta Exchange is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.thequantax.com.

