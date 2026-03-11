Quantum 11.1.1 Release Expands Production Control, Scheduling Intelligence, and Shop Floor Transparency

Quantum™ 11.1.1 from CIMx Software gives manufacturers clearer visibility, smarter scheduling, and greater control over shop floor operations

MES update improves production scheduling, order prioritization, and inventory traceability for small and midsize manufacturers.

With Quantum 11.1.1, we focused on building a stronger foundation for what manufacturers need next, a system that continues to adapt as operations grow.” — Kristin McLane, President of CIMx Software

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIMx Software is proud to announce the release of Quantum™ 11.1.1, the latest update to its manufacturing execution system and production control platform. Quantum 11.1.1 delivers enhanced usability, smarter scheduling intelligence, expanded inventory visibility, and improved analytics support. This release strengthens Quantum’s position as the digital foundation small and midsize manufacturers rely on to eliminate errors, increase visibility, and operate with greater efficiency.Quantum 11.1.1 introduces enhanced production scheduling logic that supports faster, more reliable decisions. Expanded time precision now supports decimal scheduling values for improved accuracy, while priority-aware activity movement ensures higher-priority work remains protected within the schedule. Users can now split orders across multiple work centers for more precise execution, and operations automatically re-sequence when priorities change. The release also introduces a year-long production scheduling view for long-range planning. Together, these updates remove scheduling guesswork from the shop floor and give production managers clearer control of their team and their work.With refinements to plan editing, inventory labeling, user management, and password control, Quantum 11.1.1 streamlines day-to-day interactions for planners, operators, and administrators. Responsive panes give teams more room to view lengthy or detailed BOMs and manufacturing text, while simplified order prioritization makes it easier to communicate urgency across the floor. Together these enhancements reduce friction, eliminate repeat errors, and shorten the time it takes to complete critical tasks.Manufacturers also gain clearer insight into their production data with updates that improve traceability and usability. Inventory records now display the order responsible for creating each item, supporting faster root-cause analysis. Inventory can be moved between locations in a single step, giving teams more flexibility on the shop floor. Analytics filters and improved data presentation help teams maintain focus on KPIs and operational performance.“With Quantum 11.1.1, we focused on building a stronger foundation for what manufacturers need next, a system that continues to adapt as operations grow,” said Kristin McLane, President of CIMx Software. “By improving scheduling logic, visibility, and workflow clarity, we’re helping manufacturers make smarter decisions in real time with the resources they currently have. We also improve the efficiency of those resources—materials, machines, and people—across the shop.”Additional improvements in Quantum 11.1.1 include enhanced plan editing capabilities, clearer inventory labeling, improved password management controls, and updated table layouts designed to better support dense manufacturing data. Expanded direct navigation links allow users to jump directly to specific plans, orders, or assets, while new cloud email infrastructure supports automated system alerts delivered directly to users.Quantum 11.1.1 reinforces CIMx Software’s long-standing commitment to giving smaller manufacturers control where it matters most: on the shop floor, in the data, and over every production decision. Quantum 11.1.1 is available now for new and existing customers.###About CIMx: For over 30 years, CIMx Software has been helping manufacturers of all sizes take control of their shop floors, streamline production, and turn complex data into actionable insight. Their mission is simple: empower small and midsize manufacturers to produce more efficiently, predictably, and profitably. CIMx specializes in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and their system, Quantum, connects people, machines, and processes in real time. From production scheduling and quality control to machine maintenance and compliance tracking, their solutions help you see what’s happening on the shop floor the moment it happens, so you can act fast and stay ahead. Quantum isn’t just technology, it’s the culmination of experience, practical knowledge, and a determination to help shop floors thrive.

