State Releases February 2026 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for February 2026 decreased 2.5 percent compared to those for February 2025, from $879.1 million last year to $856.9 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 1.0 percent compared to February 2025, from $8.30 billion last year to $8.38 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 2.9 percent for the year, from $5.49 billion last year to $5.65 billion this year.

Increased 4.7 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

Decreased 24.1 percent for the year, from $417.1 million last year to $316.4 million this year.

Decreased 45.4 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 4.5 percent for the year, from $2.18 billion last year to $2.28 billion this year.

Decreased 2.8 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 21.0 percent for the year, from $519.6 million last year to $410.5 million this year.

Increased 1.2 percent for the month.

All other collections

Decreased 0.8 percent for the year, from $587.3 million last year to $582.8 million this year.

Decreased 40.9 percent for the month.

Refunds

Decreased 4.4 percent for the year, from $886.4 million last year to $847.4 million this year.

Increased 5.5 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

