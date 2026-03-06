Tech CEO Questions ‘Artificial Intelligence’ Hype Using History and Basic Chemistry

Robot vs Man. Photo Credit: Big Stock Photo ID: 270725404 Copyright: MicroOne Used by permission.

Stephen Simons, CEO of Restyn, argues that today’s AI is powerful but not truly intelligent

Even the most basic biological analysis of a robot built and programmed to walk like a duck and quack like a duck can easily discern that it is not a duck."” — Stephen Simons

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology strategist and writer Stephen Simons has published a provocative new opinion essay on LinkedIn titled “Why Isn’t ‘ Artificial Intelligence ’ Intelligent?”, challenging widely held assumptions about one of the most transformative technologies of our time using a mix of the history and chemistry of computing. You heard that right, chemistry.In the essay, Simons explores the same critical question that Alan Turing asked in 1950, "Can machines think?" His analysis cuts through hype and marketing narratives to explain from the ground up that modern AI systems are data driven deterministic algorithms more so than true replicas of human understanding and reasoning.Despite rapid advances, many experts acknowledge that AI systems often perform better on narrow scope, specialized tasks and operate by recognizing patterns in data rather than possessing genuine comprehension or common-sense reasoning. Simons builds on this reality to argue that misunderstanding AI’s true nature can distort business decisions, public policy, and expectations about the technology’s future.The essay examines:• How the “Turing Test” has shaped computing’s pursuit of AI• Why modern AI systems appear intelligent without actually “thinking”• How data, algorithms, and statistical pattern recognition create the illusion of understanding• Why human intelligence, judgment, and creativity remain essential• What organizations and leaders should realistically expect from AIRather than dismissing AI’s value, Simons reframes the conversation. AI, he argues, should be seen as a powerful collaborator that augments human capability, not a replacement for human intelligence.“The mathematical fact is that the current generation of so called “Artificial Intelligence” tools are not actually functional replicas of human intelligence,” Simons writes, “On the contrary, they are aggregators of human intellectual property that were built to synthesize, summarize, and align with existing human creativity, leadership, and accomplishments with the goal of being accepted into human society by people who can’t tell the difference between novel cognition, wisdom, insight, judgment, creativity, and genius – and direct plagiarism, psychological manipulation, sycophantic appeals, the law of large numbers, deterministic models, and derivative thought.” The article invites readers to reconsider how AI is described, understood, and deployed in business and society. And it asks readers to reflect on the moral, ethical, and truly human impacts of the use of this emerging technology.As global investment in AI accelerates and organizations rush to adopt new tools, Simons’ essay provides a timely perspective for executives, technologists, policymakers, and anyone trying to understand the real capabilities and limits of the technology shaping the next decade.Read the full essay:---About Stephen SimonsStephen Simons is the CEO of Restyn, Inc ( https://www.restyn.com ) and a technology strategist, writer, and commentator focused on software, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and their impact on business and society. His work explores how organizations can adopt advanced technologies responsibly while maintaining human judgment, creativity, and leadership at the center of innovation. With his stated mission of ensuring “the future is human,” Simons’ businesses focus on building human-centric technology that brings people together and empowers his goal to B.L.E.S.S. (Bless. Love. Empower. Serve. Safegaurd.) every relationship he invests in.

