Waterly Platform Expands to Include New Product for Digital Sample Management

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the goals of the Waterly Team is to listen to the Water and Wastewater Superheroes we routinely interact with to understand what keeps them up at night. Sampling (scheduling, collection, lab analysis, and reporting) comes up time and time again.They recognize the “pain” that can occur if this is not done right. Specifically:• Since missed samples are violations, missing them is never an option!• Keeping track of scheduling for one facility or system alone is hours of spreadsheet gymnastics per month.• Keeping track of multiple facilities is almost a full-time job where professionals should be spending that time treating, training, or managing their systems.• Sample results typically stay ignored in email attachments for days or weeks.Well…we’ve listened and we are proud to announce our partnership with SampleServe of Traverse City, Michigan in the development of Waterly Samples. Waterly Samples starts with the core offering from SampleServe, then layers it with powerful government and water-quality enhancements, creating the most affordable cloud-based sampling solution that streamlines sampling and reporting from the office to the field to the lab and back into Waterly! Designed to replace outdated paper and spreadsheet processes, Waterly Samples empowers rural systems and large contract operators alike with simple, accurate, and optionally digital sample chains of custody, eliminating much of the pain and work the industry has come to expect.With both a mobile app and desktop browser tools, partner laboratories and fleets of samplers can collaborate in real time – helping to ensure that data, samples, and chain of custody documents move through the same workflow, just a whole lot easier and more reliably.Waterly Samples provides the following benefits to Water and Wastewater Superheroes everywhere:• Centralized recurring or one-time samples scheduling for single water or wastewater sites or multiple contract-operated or commercial/industrial water systems• Mobile GPS-aware field sampling app (that works offline too!)• Optional field Bluetooth bottle printers for live QR code labels• Optional digital chain of custody for systems ready to go paperless (paper pre-printed or print-on-demand chains still supported)• Text-based alerts help prevent missed samples or samples that are approaching hold-time limits• Integration with many LIMSs from participating labs (free lab add-in required)• Get your lab results shipped to you in Waterly RoundsFor existing customers, Waterly Samples is purchased as an extension to your Rounds subscription. New customers – ask for the Samples add-on as you consider a Waterly Platform investment. Learn more at waterly.com/samples. The Waterly Cloud Platform continues to grow based on your input and direction to meet today and tomorrow’s challenges. Thank you for the inspiration to provide this essential service to the water & wastewater industry!What gets us up in the morning every day are the faithful stewards of water, wastewater, stormwater, industrial and greywater who are some of the grittiest, hard-working, people you will ever meet. The often-unsung heroes of water and wastewater that combine chemistry, physics, math, hydraulics, biology, and common-sense know-how wake up and work tirelessly every day to make sure that when you open your faucet or flush your toilet, you can be certain things will work as expected. Waterly exists to create tech that educates and empowers water stewards everywhere.

