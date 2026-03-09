Skyward Introduces Alira, an AI FOIA Software Platform Designed to Accelerate Transparency Across Government

Speed is nice. Defensibility is required. Day One usability is a dream. Alira delivers all three, and that’s why I put it on the shortlist of tech worth watching in 2026.” — Michael Sarich, former VA FOIA Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyward IT Solutions, a leader in federal digital modernization, today announced the launch of Alira, an AI-powered Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request management platform developed by FOIA industry experts with decades of hands-on experience. The new platform is set to improve how government agencies manage public record requests in an era of sustained and accelerating demand.Demand for transparency has surged across sectors as digital filing has made FOIA easier to submit at scale, driving higher volumes and growing complexity that strain agencies operating with limited staff and legacy systems. At stake is more than backlog reduction; the ultimate goal of compliance is operational transparency, making government work visible, accountable, and defensible.As a result, federal agencies now receive approximately 1.2 to 1.5 million FOIA requests each year - more than double the volume recorded in 2015 - with record-high submissions in FY 2023–2024, according to annual FOIA reports compiled by the U.S. Department of Justice and published on FOIA.gov. Those sustained increases signal what disclosure offices increasingly recognize as a structural shift rather than a temporary spike.Alira was built for this new baseline.Rather than layering automation onto aging infrastructure, Skyward developed Alira from the ground up - built on core FOIA workflows and informed by the company's hands-on experience implementing AI across the federal government. FOIA officers, reviewers, and request managers shaped requirements and tested early iterations to ensure the platform reflects how disclosure work is actually performed.“Processing FOIAs can feel like running a Tough Mudder through a maze,” said Michael Sarich, Co-Founder of the Chief FOIA Officers Council Technology Committee and former VA FOIA Director. “Disconnected systems and handoffs to people unfamiliar with FOIA timelines create activity without real progress. I’ve seen many attempts to fix this from different angles, but Alira stands out because it brings the entire FOIA lifecycle into one place - from intake and communication to review, release, and reporting - aligning workflow with the real requirements of 5 U.S.C. § 552 and turning a scramble into a structured system. It’s worth serious consideration.”A Deliberate Approach to FOIA ModernizationBuilt by FOIA professionals for FOIA professionals, this FOIA software is designed around the operational realities and statutory requirements of Freedom of Information and Privacy Act, embedding AI across the FOIA lifecycle from intake through reporting within a unified system. The platform prioritizes high-value use cases, supporting specific tasks while preserving human decision-making authority and reducing administrative burden without compromising compliance.Skyward's approach is disciplined and execution-focused – prioritizing operational clarity, security, and measurable performance over feature expansion. Beyond request intake and workflow management, Alira supports document review and redaction within the same unified environment, enabling agencies to process, apply exemptions, and prepare releases with greater consistency and control. The platform is engineered to meet rigorous federal standards, including FedRAMP-aligned environments, FISMA controls, encryption, role-based access, and comprehensive audit logging that remain defensible and auditable under demand.“We are not starting from scratch, we are starting from experience,” said Dmitry Yun, CEO of Skyward. “If AI is going to support FOIA, it must be done right – built for the practitioners doing this work every day, with the statutory requirements, auditability, and public trust it demands. The result is a platform agencies can trust and rely on when it matters most.”About Skyward IT SolutionsFounded in 2013, Skyward is a Maryland-based digital modernization services company and trusted federal partner specializing in AI/ML, Rapid Prototyping, Data Science, and Agile DevSecOps. Skyward is committed to delivering secure, scalable, and user-centered technology solutions that serve the American people.For over a decade, Skyward has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. federal agencies to modernize mission-critical systems and improve public service delivery. Our clients include the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security.With a deep focus on outcomes, transparency, and agility, Skyward is redefining how the government leverages next-generation technology to operate smarter, faster, and more cost-effectively.For more information, product demonstrations, or to request an RFI response, visit https://skywarditsolutions.com/foia or contact foia@alira.tech

