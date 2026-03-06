The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Course: 'Endurance Training: Evidence-based Model'

Endurance Training: Evidence-based Model - https://brookbushinstitute.com/courses/endurance-training-evidence-based-model

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new articles, new courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

Repetition range appears to have minimal influence on the aerobic benefits derived from strength training.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excerpt from the NEW Course: Endurance Training: Evidence-based Model - Glossary Term: Muscular Endurance - Additional Article: Muscular Endurance Training Deprioritized THREE RESEARCH FINDINGS THAT SHOULD TEMPER AN EMPHASIS ON ENDURANCE TRAINING- Strength endurance and aerobic performance: Repetition range appears to have minimal influence on the aerobic benefits derived from strength training (33–35).- Load specificity: Endurance is likely specific to both load and exercise. When endurance is assessed using repetitions to failure with light loads, lighter load training and higher repetitions typically produce the greatest improvements. Conversely, training primarily with heavy loads and fewer repetitions may reduce reps/set with light loads. If the goal is more repetitions with heavy loads, then heavy-load training with reps-to-failure/set is likely the best approach.- Drop sets: Drop sets may be an appropriate progression for advanced exercisers who benefit from higher training volumes, for example, individuals already performing three or more conventional sets per muscle group. Drop sets have been shown to increase endurance, potentially to a greater extent than traditional set configurations. For many individuals, performing drop-sets regularly may reduce the need for separate “endurance-focused” work.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat is strength endurance?- Strength endurance (often called muscular endurance) is the ability to sustain repeated contractions, typically measured as repetitions to failure at a submaximal load, or maintaining force or torque output over time.What is the difference between muscular endurance and strength endurance?- In practice, these terms are usually used interchangeably. In this course, we use “strength endurance” to emphasize that endurance adaptations are expressed during resistance-training tasks and are influenced by the same acute variables that govern strength and hypertrophy, particularly load, repetitions, rest, and proximity to failure.How do you increase muscular endurance?- Muscular endurance improves most reliably when training includes (1) sufficient exposure to the load and exercise pattern you want to improve, and (2) repeated sets taken to or near failure, while keeping weekly volume within recoverable limits. This is consistent with position stand guidance that endurance responds well to lighter loads and higher repetitions, but the course additionally emphasizes load specificity, meaning you improve what you practice.What rep range is best for strength endurance?- Most general guidelines define endurance training as high repetition work (commonly 15+ reps per set), typically with lighter loads. For programming, this course emphasizes that the “best” rep range depends on the load you are trying to endure. If your goal is 12 reps at a heavier submaximal load, training must include meaningful time at that heavier load, not only very high rep sets.What weight should I lift for strength endurance?- A common evidence-based recommendation is light to moderate loading (often cited around 40–60% of 1RM) performed for high repetitions (15+), especially when the goal is local muscular endurance at lighter loads. If your goal is endurance at a heavier load (e.g., increasing reps at 80% 1RM), the model recommends goal-specific loading to ensure that adaptations transfer to that test.Should I train to failure for muscular endurance?- For local muscular endurance outcomes measured as repetitions to failure, high effort sets taken to or near failure are often the most direct way to drive the specific adaptation you are testing. Your model also discusses situations in which leaving 1 to 2 reps in reserve may be appropriate (e.g., for athletes, in high-frequency training, or when fatigue management is the limiting factor).How long should I rest between sets for strength endurance?...CLICK ON THE LINKS ABOVE TO VIEW THE FULL ARTICLE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.