ChIPs NextGen Summit to Feature FTC Commissioners

Former FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeny (left) and current FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter (right) will speak to a group of NextGen IP attorneys at ChIPs NextGen Summit.

Slaughter and McSweeny will be keynote speakers on April 16, 2026 in Arlington, VA.

Having two Federal Trade Commissioners share their expertise with our emerging leaders is exactly the kind of transformative opportunity ChIPs was built to create.” — Joan Toth, ChIPs Executive Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s ChIPs NextGen Summit for women in tech and IP law will feature the Federal Trade Commissioner in conversation with her predecessor as keynote speakers. Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, the commissioner whose FTC seat is currently in litigation before the Supreme Court, and Terrell McSweeny, a former commissioner, will address an audience of emerging professionals on April 16, 2026 at Amazon HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. Slaughter and McSweeny will share their perspectives as part of the Summit’s theme, Rooted and Rising: Leading with Intention.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Terrell McSweeny to this year's NextGen Summit,” shared ChIPs Executive Director Joan Toth. “Having two Federal Trade Commissioners share their expertise with our emerging leaders is exactly the kind of transformative opportunity ChIPs was built to create. Their careers exemplify what it means to lead with intention, and we know their insights will inspire the next generation of women in tech, law and policy."

Rebecca Kelly Slaughter began her term with the Federal Trade Commission on May 2, 2018. A powerful voice for consumers and workers, Slaughter has promoted competition and data privacy and advocated for working families and marginalized groups throughout her career. Prior to joining the FTC, she acted as Chief Counsel to Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) and was an Associate in the D.C. office of Sidley Austin LLP.

Terrell McSweeny served on the Federal Trade Commission from April 28, 2014 to April 27, 2018. Prior to joining the FTC, McSweeny was Deputy Assistant to the President, Domestic Policy Advisor to the Vice President and Chief Counsel for Competition Policy and Intergovernmental Relations for the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. Her areas of expertise include antitrust, consumer protection, innovation policy and women’s rights.

As leaders on the national stage, Slaughter and McSweeny will share a wealth of knowledge and experience with NextGen attendees, supporting ChIPs’ commitment to professional development and advancing the careers of women in tech, law and policy. The NextGen Summit gives rising attorneys a valuable opportunity to learn from changemakers in their field, network, and bring skills and insights back to their organizations.

Registration is available online. Contact Bridget Johnson (bjohnson@chipsnetwork.org) to learn more about sponsorship and group ticket opportunities.

About ChIPs

ChIPs is a nonprofit organization representing more than 9,000 members in 30+ regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.

