Scalise on Democrats’ DHS Shutdown: Dangerous for America

On President Trump standing up to Iran:

Yesterday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight to discuss President Trump confronting Iran, Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to Secretary of Homeland Security, and Democrats refusing to fully fund the government while America is on high alert.

“We've all been clear: everybody knows Iran has been the largest state sponsor of terror. They've been engaging in war against us for decades. Katie, you know about this. You've talked about it. They've killed hundreds of Americans. And so a lot of presidents have talked about not only stopping Iran from engaging in a nuclear weapons program – they've still, even after Operation Midnight Hammer, they were trying to enrich uranium. They started to rebuild the program. They made it crystal clear, even in the recent negotiations. They did not want peace. They did not want to stop working towards a nuclear weapon. And at the same time, they killed tens of thousands of their own people. And President Trump looked at all this and said, why would we want these crazy people having a nuclear weapon? They will kill us. And they chant ‘death to America.’ We ought to take them at their word. We ought to make sure the President has all the capabilities he needs to protect America. And that's exactly what President Trump is doing.”

On Senator Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to Secretary of Homeland Security:

“Markwayne Mullin has been strongly with us on all the border security measures we've done. Working Families Tax Cut, he put a lot of provisions in to strengthen the President's ability to build a wall, to give our Border Patrol agents tools they need to go secure the border, and to compete with the drug cartels, which they were not able to do under Biden. So all of that's in place now. He's going to inherit a really strong agency with a task to keep us safe and secure our border.”

On Democrats’ putting politics ahead of the safety of America:

“Katie, it just shows you right now, the Democrat Party has lost their way. And they wake up every day, and if Donald Trump wakes up in the morning with a pulse, they want to stop everything he does. They want chaos in America. They're rooting against America on so many fronts. It's unbelievable and reckless.

“It's dangerous that they are voting – we just had the vote on the House floor today. Almost every Democrat voted to keep the Department of Homeland Security shut down when we're under heightened threat. That is a dangerous action for Americans. They don't want to keep Americans safe because they hate Donald Trump.”

