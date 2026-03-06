Palm Holdings Ltd Announces Enhanced ESG Framework for Precious Metals Refining

The announcement follows the company’s recent structuring of a USD 300 million private placement designed for distribution through Swiss private placement.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Holdings Ltd , a precious metals refining and trading company headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) , today announced the strengthening and formalization of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework across its gold and silver refining and trading operations in the United Arab Emirates.Palm Holding noted that many of the environmental controls, responsible sourcing procedures, and governance practices reflected in the framework already form part of its operational processes. The new initiative is intended to consolidate these practices into a more structured ESG program and to further strengthen sustainability, transparency, and institutional governance standards across the company’s activities.The announcement follows the company’s recent structuring of a USD 300 million private placement designed for distribution through Swiss private placement frameworks, utilizing Swiss clearing and settlement infrastructure.Palm Holdings believes that strengthening ESG practices across commodities infrastructure is increasingly important as institutional investors continue to prioritize responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and transparent governance.Strengthening ESG Practices in Precious Metals RefiningPalm Holdings’ enhanced ESG framework seeks to further develop and formalize practices already implemented within the company’s refining and trading operations.The framework focuses on three principal areas:Environmental StewardshipPalm Holdings has implemented operational practices aimed at responsible environmental management and intends to further strengthen these measures, including:• Continued improvements in emissions management and chemical handling practices• Increased use of energy-efficient refining technologies and operational processes• Expanded environmental monitoring and internal performance reportingResponsible and Traceable Supply ChainsThe company has established supplier due diligence procedures and sourcing controls and will continue to strengthen supply chain transparency, including:• Enhancing supplier due-diligence frameworks• Expanding traceability mechanisms across sourcing and refining operations• Working toward broader alignment with internationally recognized responsible gold sourcing principlesGovernance and Institutional StandardsPalm Holdings maintains governance and compliance practices designed to support institutional engagement and intends to further strengthen these through:• Expanded ESG reporting and internal monitoring frameworks• Independent audit and compliance oversight processes• Continued development of governance controls across refining and tradingUSD 300 Million Institutional Security for distribution on SIX Swiss ExchangePalm Holdings’ recently structured USD 300 million private placement is designed to provide institutional investors with exposure to a precious metals platform that seeks to strengthen sustainability practices and governance standards over time.The structure has been designed for distribution to professional and institutional investors through Swiss private placement frameworks.Leadership CommentaryManit M. Shah — Chief Executive Officer, Palm Holdings Ltd"Responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and transparency have long been part of our operational approach. Through this initiative, we are formalizing and strengthening these practices within a structured ESG framework that supports continued engagement with institutional investors and global markets."Dr. Patrick Pilati — Board Advisor on Private Placement and Swiss Custodian Relations"Institutional capital increasingly looks for commodity platforms that demonstrate strong governance and a commitment to improving sustainability practices. Palm Holdings’ enhanced ESG framework reflects a disciplined effort to build on existing operational practices while aligning with evolving institutional expectations."About Palm Holdings LtdPalm Holdings Ltd (ADGM) is a UAE-based, integrated Gold, Silver and Platinum enterprise operating across Refining, Trading, and Hedging. The company manages the entire bullion value chain — from sourcing conflict-free gold from Africa, Latin America and Asia to refining, casting, and global trading through regulated exchanges and partners in the UAE, India, Hong Kong, and Europe.Palm Holdings seeks to build institutional-grade commodities platforms by strengthening responsible sourcing practices, environmental stewardship, and governance standards while engaging with global capital markets.

