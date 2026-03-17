Palm Holdings Ltd. (ADGM) Highlights Strong Global Demand for Its Premium Silver Bars

Over the past several months alone, the company has sold more than 200 tons of silver, demonstrating sustained global interest in physical precious metals.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Holdings Ltd today highlighted the strong and growing international demand for its Palm Silver bars, reflecting the company’s expanding role in global precious metals markets.Palm Holdings has been supplying silver bars to international markets for several years and continues to see consistent demand from both industrial buyers and investment markets. Over the past several months alone, the company has sold more than 200 tons of silver, demonstrating sustained global interest in physical precious metals.Palm Holdings is particularly recognized for its 1 kg, 500-gram and 250-gram silver bars, which are actively traded across multiple markets. These products have become a preferred choice among distributors, traders, and bullion market participants, supported by consistent quality standards and reliable supply.Due to strong demand and increasing recognition in the market, Palm Holdings’ silver bars are currently trading at a premium relative to many competing brands, reflecting their growing reputation across international bullion trading networks.Silver continues to gain strategic importance globally due to its role in solar energy infrastructure, electric vehicles, advanced electronics, and industrial manufacturing, making it one of the key metals supporting the global energy transition and advanced technology sectors.Market Update:Recent geopolitical developments in the region have temporarily affected certain logistics channels used in precious metals trading. While some silver trading routes have experienced short-term disruptions, gold trading flows through the region have already begun to normalize, and Palm Holdings expects silver flows to stabilize as logistics conditions improve.The current geopolitical environment has also led to noticeable shifts in demand patterns. Palm Holdings is observing increased interest from institutional investors and family offices seeking exposure to physical precious metals.At the same time, retail participation in bullion markets has increased in several regions. In particular, the company has seen stronger demand for investment bars from customers in the Middle East, India, and parts of Europe. As a result, Palm Holdings’ B2C activity—traditionally a smaller component of the company’s overall business—has experienced meaningful growth in recent months.Palm Holdings noted that while market conditions remain dynamic, the company continues to focus on maintaining reliable supply and operational stability across its trading and refining activities.USD 300 Million Institutional Security for distribution on SIX Swiss Exchange:Palm Holdings’ recently structured USD 300 million private placement has been designed for distribution to professional and institutional investors through Swiss private placement frameworks.The structure aims to provide institutional investors with exposure to a precious metals platform that seeks to strengthen governance, transparency, and sustainability practices over time.Leadership Commentary:Manit M. Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Palm Holdings, said:"Silver has long been an important part of our precious metals business. The continued demand for our silver bars across multiple markets reflects the trust that traders and investors place in consistent quality and reliable supply. As global demand for industrial and investment silver grows, we expect this momentum to continue."Dr. Patrick Pilati, Board Advisor on Private Placement and Swiss Custodian Relations, added:"The increasing demand for Palm Holdings’ silver bars reflects a broader global trend toward greater interest in real assets. Platforms that connect physical commodity markets with international capital markets are becoming increasingly relevant as institutional investors seek diversified exposure to strategic metals."About Palm Holdings Ltd:Palm Holdings Ltd (ADGM) is a UAE-based precious metals enterprise operating across refining, trading, and hedging of gold, silver, and platinum group metals.The company operates across the bullion value chain—from sourcing precious metals from international suppliers to refining, casting, and distributing bullion products through trading partners in the UAE, India, Hong Kong, and Europe.

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