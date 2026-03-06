Announcing DHSES and HESC Agency Appointments

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two agency appointments. The Governor nominated Terry O’Leary to serve as Acting Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES), and Doris B. González to serve as Acting President of the Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC). Both will serve in acting roles until confirmed by the State Senate.

“These dedicated individuals have consistently demonstrated what it means to be a public servant, working to deliver for hardworking New Yorkers day in and day out,” Governor Hochul said. “Mr. O’Leary and Ms. González have made countless contributions to their sectors, and I am confident that they will continue to lead with the interest of all New Yorkers at the forefront.”

Prior to being nominated as Commissioner, Mr. O’Leary has served as Executive Deputy Commissioner of DHSES for a decade. In addition to overseeing the Division’s day-to-day operations, he has helped lead New York’s response to natural disasters, including Tropical Storms Isaias, Ida, Fred and Debby, flooding on Lake Ontario and the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. O’Leary also oversaw the launch of new programs such as the Division’s Cyber Incident Response Team, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit, the Division’s UAS Program, the Transportation Security and Emergency Preparedness program and the New York’s Volunteer Firefighter Training Stipend. Additionally, Mr. O’Leary helped establish new grant programs, including the Volunteer Fire Infrastructure and Response Equipment Grant, Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grant, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Grant and over $100 million in new capital grants dedicated to improving counties NG911 readiness. Finally, he oversaw the Division’s new capital projects, including the construction of DHSES’ Swift Water Training Facility and the State Fire Academy’s Field Operations Building.

Previously, he served as the Deputy Secretary for Public Safety for the New York State Executive Chamber where he was responsible for overseeing the policy and operations of the State’s public safety agencies, including DHSES, the New York State Police, the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Mr. O’Leary began his career with New York State as the Director of the Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement within the Department of Health, where he was responsible for implementing and managing the launch of New York’s medical marijuana program in 2016, as well as the State’s Prescription Monitoring Program Registry and the shift in the State’s Official Prescription Program which required all prescriptions to be issued electronically, making New York the first in the nation to do so.

Prior to his time with New York State, Mr. O’Leary served as an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office between 2001 and 2011, where he was assigned to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor. In 2006, he was assigned to the Special Investigation Bureau as the Senior Investigative Counsel where he handled long term investigations of major narcotics trafficking and money laundering organizations.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “I thank Governor Hochul for the honor of leading this incredible team of public servants who have dedicated themselves to protecting the safety of New Yorkers. Since taking office, the Governor has placed a clear focus on strengthening our state’s public safety and emergency management postures and I am honored that she has asked me to lead the Division in carrying this vision forward.”

Governor Hochul nominated Doris B. González to serve as Acting President of HESC. Originally joining HESC as the Executive Vice President in August 2023, Ms. González provides administrative oversight and management of $1.02 billion in funding to administer more than 30 grants, scholarships and loan forgiveness programs that directly support nearly 300,000 students annually, including the NYS Tuition Assistance Program, one of the nation’s largest needs-based college financial aid programs.

Before joining HESC, Ms. González served as the Director of Delivery Management with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., a multinational information technology infrastructure services provider, where she led an innovative Career Pathways program to help employees build their skills by continuously offering them the enriching experience of job rotation, matching them with mentors, providing training and other significant opportunities for career growth.

Ms. González also previously served for 25 years in numerous leadership roles in corporate philanthropy at the IBM Corporation. Coupled with her notable private sector experience, Ms. González has held leadership roles with the New York City Board of Education, NYC School Construction Authority, and the NYS Metropolitan Transportation Authority. In addition to serving on the boards of nonprofit organizations like the Harlem Gallery of Science, ASPIRA of New York and the Bronx Community College Foundation, she is excited to be part of the Governor’s Latina Mentoring Initiative, being a mentor to students in a Bronx middle school.

Higher Education Services Corporation Acting President Doris B. González said, “Education has been the foundation of my life and career, shaping my values and guiding my work. Serving New York’s students and families in this role is both an honor and a continuation of my lifelong commitment to expanding access to education. From my earliest roles, I have been driven by a deep belief in the transformative power of learning. I am incredibly proud of the work we do at HESC to empower New Yorkers with the financial resources they need to pursue higher education and turn their aspirations into reality.”