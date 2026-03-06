Transformative I-81 Viaduct Project Updates

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of Interstate 81 southbound as part of the transformative I-81 Viaduct Project, the largest infrastructure project in the history of the State Department of Transportation. This new connection in Syracuse’s southern interchange keeps traffic moving at highway speeds while drivers transition from existing I-481 southbound to I-81 southbound, creating uninterrupted travel along the vital thoroughfare.

“Each piece of new infrastructure that opens on Interstate 81 represents real, tangible progress towards the promise of finally removing the elevated highway that has divided the City of Syracuse for decades,” Governor Hochul said. “The I-81 Viaduct Project is a once in a generation opportunity to reconnect Syracuse and right the wrongs of the past, strengthening the transportation network, creating safer, better access to key destinations, and fostering new opportunities for growth. The opening of the southbound interchange is an important milestone in the historic transformation of Central New York and a win for every person who lives, works or visits this community.”

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The I-81 Viaduct Project is driving growth in Central New York, bringing a newfound optimism to the City of Syracuse while fundamentally transforming the way people move in and around Central New York for the better. The opening of the southbound interchange is a critical turning point for this project — leading to a number of major milestones in the near future. While the I-81 Viaduct Project will not erase the harm done to the City of Syracuse generations ago, it will help catapult the City into the future by modernizing key infrastructure and easing commutes for motorists who rely on these key routes every day.”

The new highway creates a streamlined route for motorists leaving the cities of Oswego and Fulton or the northern suburbs of Onondaga County via State Route and Interstate 481, destined for the southern Onondaga County towns of Lafayette and Tully or the cities of Cortland, Ithaca and Binghamton. Bringing a new access point online ensures more efficient traffic flow for busy commuters and travelers in need of a direct connect option.

The opening of this key piece of infrastructure in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood will also help mitigate bottleneck traffic along I-481 southbound at peak hours by eliminating a detour previously in place for drivers trying to reach I-81 southbound, reducing the number of vehicles entering the north roundabout on East Brighton Avenue and using the East Glen Avenue interchange.

A new $5.5 million bridge was constructed within the highway’s new alignment and is part of a triple decker design, positioned above two other key junctions. The middle level consists of a second bridge, currently under construction, that will link traffic from I-81 southbound to I-481 northbound and the bottom level is where future Business Loop 81 northbound begins at the southern interchange, ushering local traffic toward downtown Syracuse. The bridge also includes a snow fence, which slows the wind, limiting accumulation on the bridge deck and reducing the possibility of icy patches. Additionally, the snow fence assists in controlling blowing and drifting snow on the bridge and on the roadways below, while also preventing large chunks of snow from falling during plowing operations, enhancing safety for all motorists.

Additionally, a new off-ramp from I-81 northbound to East Glen Avenue is open to traffic, marking the final piece needed for a fully functioning interchange that increases accessibility to and from the interstate highway network for residents of the southside of Syracuse and Town of Onondaga and creates new connections for commuters and visitors while reducing travel times. Drivers utilizing the new I-81 northbound off-ramp to East Glen Avenue (Exit 1A) can smoothly travel between the northern and southern portions of East Brighton Avenue via the roadway’s two roundabouts, increasing accessibility to key destinations on the Southside and in the Valley, including medical facilities, local businesses and residential neighborhoods. The interchange functions as a replacement for the former loop ramp connecting I-481 southbound to I-81 northbound, which permanently closed in August 2025.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that reconnect communities by promoting equity, connectivity and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $34.4 billion, five-year NYSDOT Capital Plan helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. The project is being funded with a mix of federal and State money.

In February 2025, Governor Hochul announced the launch of the I-81 Connect mobile app, which builds on the unprecedented community outreach efforts implemented during the project’s planning and environmental phases by delivering real-time project updates and travel alerts and allows the Central New York community to connect with the I-81 Project team directly.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “With the opening of the I-81 southbound, we are closer than ever to tearing down the I-81 viaduct and realizing the dream of a reconnected Syracuse with better mobility, a more thriving downtown, more green space and modern transportation options for all. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I did so with job-creating and community-improving projects like Syracuse’s I-81 transformation as my north star. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s and Mayor Walsh’s partnership in putting this federal funding to good use, building the better, brighter, safer and more connected future that Syracuse deserves.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The opening of I-81 Southbound is a win for the city of Syracuse and all of Central New York,” said Senator Gillibrand. "Travelers in Syracuse deserve modern infrastructure that enhances safety, improves traffic flow, and fosters connectivity. I’m proud to have secured the federal dollars to make this project possible and will keep fighting to deliver investments that strengthen transportation infrastructure in New York.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Removing the old and outdated elevated I-81 highway is reconnecting Syracuse neighborhoods and driving the infrastructure investments our region needs to keep moving forward. The new southbound connection is another important milestone — strengthening our transportation network, improving safety and quality of life, and positioning Central New York for the economic growth ahead, including the historic Micron investment that will bring new jobs and opportunity. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for continuing to make progress on this generational project.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “I am pleased to see this critical part of the I-81 project completed. The opening of the new southbound connection will alleviate traffic and improve travel times to the south of Syracuse. This is important for residents in the Syracuse Valley Neighborhood and the southern Onondaga towns.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “The I-81 Viaduct Project represents a once-in-a-generation investment in Central New York’s infrastructure and future. The opening of this new southbound connection will help ease congestion, improve safety, and make it easier for residents, commuters, and visitors to travel throughout our region. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for continuing to move this transformative project forward while keeping our community connected and informed throughout the process.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Today marks another milestone for the historic and transformative I-81 project. As a growing community experiencing historic investment in the private sector, it is critical more than ever that we invest in safe, modern and reliable infrastructure. My administration will continue to work with our partners at all levels of government to deliver the infrastructure our constituents deserve and I want to thank our partners at New York State for making today a reality.”

Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “The opening of this new connection represents a significant step forward in the ongoing transformation of the I-81 Viaduct Project and our region’s transportation network. This improved access will enhance mobility, reduce congestion, and create a more reliable travel experience for Syracuse residents, commuters, and visitors throughout Central New York. We thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for their continued partnership and commitment to delivering this historic infrastructure investment.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.