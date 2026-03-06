Protecting Kids Online

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State has received the top spot in a national ranking for technology laws that are keeping kids safe online. The Anxious Generation Movement (TAG) analyzed state policies across the nation in a new study called “The Childhood Index,” a first-of-its-kind ranking of all 50 states on how well their tech laws and policies support healthy, flourishing childhoods, both online and offline. This honor recognizes Governor Hochul’s nation-leading online safety efforts, including the SAFE for Kids Act, the New York Child Data Protection Act, social media warning labels law, safeguards for AI Companions, distraction-free learning, and her Safe by Design proposal that is part of the FY27 Executive Budget.

“As New York's first mom governor, I'm proud that we are leading the nation in keeping kids safe online,” Governor Hochul said. “From groundbreaking restrictions on addictive social media feeds and data collection from minors to guardrails on AI chatbots and a bell to bell school cellphone ban, we are putting our kids first. These pioneering policies ensure our kids are shielded from predators, scammers and harmful algorithms, setting a gold standard other states can follow. We will keep pushing forward so every child can thrive safely in today's digital world.”

The Anxious Generation New York Times Bestselling Author Jonathan Haidt said, “At its heart, The Anxious Generation Movement is about reclaiming childhood — not about screens or content moderation. The Childhood Index reflects that focus by asking a simple question: Are we building environments that allow kids to flourish?”

The Anxious Generation Policy Director Casey Mock said, “New York is a national leader because the state did first things first: by insisting that the school day is for learning, not scrolling, and by beginning to hold tech platforms accountable for design choices that exploit kids. The distance between the national leaders in the Childhood Index and the rest of the country is in part a measure of political courage, with leaders like Governor Hochul seeing a problem facing every family in the state, moving to solve it, and not stopping till the work is done.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “Youth mental health is still a crisis in New York State, and we need real, working solutions to help young people feel safe and supported. I applaud Governor Hochul for leading efforts to protect students from predators and scammers, create distraction-free learning, and restrict addictive social media feeds.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Governor Hochul and the legislature have made a priority of enacting innovative measures to protect children in this ever changing technology landscape. The challenge will continue to be for state government to stay ahead of the ever evolving online threats to children, senior citizens and all New Yorkers. This recognition is a good indication that New York will continue to lead in this mission.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “This national ranking reinforces what we’ve worked hard to accomplish in New York: putting children’s well-being ahead of tech industry profits. I’m proud to partner with Governor Kathy Hochul to advance nation-leading laws that place real guardrails on social media platforms, protect children’s data, and create safer digital spaces. Protecting young people online is our responsibility, and New York will continue leading with thoughtful, enforceable policies that center families and deliver real impact.”

Council Member Farah N. Louis said, “New York’s recognition as a national leader in protecting children online reflects Governor Hochul’s strong commitment to safeguarding young people in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Policies like the SAFE for Kids Act, the Child Data Protection Act, and distraction-free learning initiatives demonstrate the urgency of putting meaningful guardrails in place to protect children from harmful online environments. I applaud Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize the safety and well-being of our youth and look forward to continued collaboration to ensure families have the resources and protections necessary for children to learn, grow, and thrive safely in today’s digital world.”

Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez said, “After four years serving as Chair of the City Council’s Technology Committee, I’ve seen firsthand how urgently we need stronger protections for young people online. Now, as Chair of the Early Childhood Education Subcommittee, I know that protecting kids starts early, and New York’s leadership in creating safer digital spaces is an important step toward ensuring our kids will grow and thrive and not fall into any traps or distractions that could limit their growth."

Council Member Rita Joseph said, “Every child deserves to grow up safe, not just in their neighborhoods and schools, but online as well. I commend Governor Hochul for her leadership in making New York a national model for protecting our children in the digital age. From the SAFE for Kids Act and the New York Child Data Protection Act to social media warning labels, distraction-free learning initiatives, and the Safe by Design proposal in the FY27 Executive Budget, these policies put young people’s well-being first. As a mother and an educator, I know how powerful and how harmful online spaces can be. We have a responsibility to create guardrails that protect our children’s mental health, their privacy, and their future. I am proud that New York is leading the way and showing the nation that keeping kids safe online is not optional; it is essential.”

Built to be credible, transparent, and easy to understand, The Childhood Index evaluates states across leadership priorities, parent sentiment, and a set of policies that research shows impact children’s well-being the most, including the strength, design, enforceability, and real-world impact of its laws relating to:

Distraction-Free Schools

Childhood Independence

Social Media Age Limits

Tech Accountability and Safer-by-Design Policies

This national ranking builds on Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to keep kids safe online and offline. This includes Governor Hochul’s push to address the youth mental health crisis statewide. This work has established New York as a global leader in securing a safer online world for children. Initiatives include:

The Safe for Kids Act and Child Data Protection Act that restrict addictive feeds for kids and prevent online operators from collecting and monetizing children’s data without informed consent.

AI Companion legislation which set first-in-the-nation safeguards, diverting user conversations about self-harm to mental health resources and interrupting unhealthy addictive behaviors. The Governor also outlawed AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material.

The Unplug and Play Agenda which helps encourage the healthy socialization and child development by funding social infrastructure, physical sites like playgrounds, community centers, and pools, and expanded youth programming.

New York’s Distraction Free Learning Policy which is already resulting in greater academic achievement, improved student wellbeing, and safer school environments for students.

The recently signed Warning Labels bill that will require social media companies post warnings about the platform's potential impact on mental health.

Governor Hochul’s nation-leading $1 billion mental health initiative and hundreds of millions of dollars in funding in subsequent budgets is significantly expanding access to care for young people and their families — from increasing inpatient and residential treatment capacity to building community-based services designed to help youth remain at home and in their community.

Governor Hochul’s FY2027 Executive Budget will continue to build on her progress to keep New York’s kids safe online and combat the youth mental health crisis. The Governor’s proposed Safe by Design Act will help protect children from online predators, scammers and harmful AI chatbots integrated on online platforms. Additionally, the Governor is proposing a first-of-its-kind, statewide expansion of Teen Mental Health First Aid training, designed to give young people the tools to identify, understand, and effectively respond to signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges among their friends and peers. These proposals build on Governor Hochul’s nation-leading work to ban smartphones in schools, enact social media warning labels, restrict addictive feeds, and create safeguards against harmful AI companions. Governor Hochul’s focus on youth mental health also led to the creation of more school-based mental health clinics, community-based treatment options, and peer-based supports for youth and adults.