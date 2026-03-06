Vantage Bridge deck replacement resumes

VANTAGE – Work to replace the Interstate 90 Vantage Bridge deck is underway for a third construction season. Traffic is reduced to a single lane in each direction around-the-clock, seven days a week with reduced speeds and a 9-foot-width restriction. All lanes will temporarily reopen during the following weekends: Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. Construction pauses each winter, with work expected to continue through 2028.

Travelers will experience long delays as traffic volumes increase during the warmer months and during events at The Gorge Amphitheatre. Historically, the longest delays occur eastbound on Fridays and westbound on Sundays. To avoid congestion and longer travel times, alternate routes are encouraged. Drivers may choose to use detour routes up north near Wenatchee, or down south near the Tri-Cities to bypass the construction area. Due to limited road capacity, Vantage Highway is not a recommended detour.

All four lanes of the Vantage Bridge will be open during busy summer holidays: