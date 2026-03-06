Hugo Almodovar Sentenced for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree

March 4, 2026

(Kodiak, AK) â€“ On March 2, 2026, Kodiak Superior Court Judge Colleen Baxter sentenced 25-year-old Hugo Almodovar for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

In Sept. 2025, Almodovar reached a plea agreement with the State and plead guilty to Sexual Assault in the Second Degree stemming from a March 2024 incident in Kodiak.

Per the agreement, Almodovar was sentenced by Judge Baxter to 15 years of incarceration with 7 of those years suspended. Following release, he will be subject to supervised felony probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Kodiak Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Kodiak District Attorney William Vitkus.

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.