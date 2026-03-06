Submit Release
News Search

There were 165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,795 in the last 365 days.

Crestwell School Hosts 'Derby Royale' Spring Gala to Support Campus and Student Programs

Crestwell School is an independent private school in Fort Myers, Florida for students in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 8.

Crestwell School is an independent private school in Fort Myers, Florida for students in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 8.

Fort Myers independent school invites community to Kentucky Derby-themed evening of dinner, live music, and auction on April 11, 2026

The Derby Royale gala is a chance for our entire community to come together and invest in the programs and campus experiences that make Crestwell special for our students.”
— Jennifer Neale
FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crestwell School, an independent private school serving PreK through 8th grade in Fort Myers, will host its annual spring gala, "Derby Royale," on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at Plantation Golf and Country Club, located at 10500 Dartington Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33901.

The Kentucky Derby-themed evening will feature cocktails, a three-course dinner, open bar, live music, and an auction. Derby-inspired attire is encouraged — ladies may consider vibrant colors, bold prints, and statement hats, while gentlemen may consider seersucker or linen suits and bow ties.

Proceeds from the event will support campus improvements, the school's STEM program, and its arts program.

Tickets are $125 per person. The RSVP deadline is March 27, 2026. To reserve tickets, visit crestwellschool.org/giving/fund.

About Crestwell School

Crestwell School is an independent private school located on a six-acre campus in Fort Myers, Florida. Founded in 1994, the school serves students from Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade with small class sizes, hands-on learning, STEM education, athletics, and character development. Crestwell is accredited by MSA-CESS, Cognia, NCPSA, and AISFL. For more information, visit crestwellschool.org.

Jennifer Neale
Crestwell School
+1 239-481-4478
j.neale@crestwellschool.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Crestwell School | Learning by Doing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crestwell School Hosts 'Derby Royale' Spring Gala to Support Campus and Student Programs

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.