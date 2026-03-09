Thistle Technologies Enables Production-Ready Secure Edge AI on IMDT Qualcomm QCS8550 SOMs

Thistle Technologies IMD Technologies

SAN FRACISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Embedded World 2026, Thistle Technologies announces comprehensive Secure Edge AI enablement for IMDT’s high performance system on modules and single board computers built on the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS8550 platform.IMDT’s Qualcomm based SOM portfolio delivers exceptional AI performance, industrial reliability, and rapid deployment capabilities for robotics, smart city, industrial vision, medical, and autonomous systems. By combining this powerful compute foundation with Thistle’s automated security platform, customers can move from development to production with hardware rooted security enabled in hours instead of months.The Thistle Security Platform automates Secure Boot provisioning, eFuse configuration, cryptographic key generation, certificate lifecycle management, and multi image signing required by Snapdragon/Dragonwing architectures. The platform integrates directly into existing CI and CD workflows and leverages hardware security modules to securely sign bootloaders, firmware, operating systems, and trusted components.In addition to device level protection, the platform enables secure over- the- air updates that preserve the chain of trust from factory provisioning through field deployment. Customers can perform staged rollouts, manage rollback protection, and recover safely from failed updates without compromising device integrity.For AI driven systems, the platform extends protection to the AI workload itself by supporting model signing, encryption, and version management. IMDT and Qualcomm customers can independently update firmware or AI models while maintaining cryptographic verification and full auditability.“IMDT’s mission is to accelerate Edge AI innovation by delivering powerful, production-ready platforms built on Qualcomm technologies,” said Avi Shimon, CEO of IMDT . “Security must be integrated from the start. By working with Thistle Technologies, our customers can deploy secure and scalable Edge AI solutions faster and with significantly less complexity.”By unifying Secure Boot, key management, image signing, OTA lifecycle control, and AI model protection in a single automated platform, Thistle reduces months of specialized embedded security engineering to a repeatable and streamlined process. The result is faster time to market, reduced operational risk, simplified compliance with emerging regulations, and production grade security for Edge AI devices built on IMDT’s Qualcomm SOM ecosystem.

