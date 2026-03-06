Enlighten Designs Earns Migrate Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure Specialisation

Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialisation Enlighten Designs

MS Specialisation strengthens Enlighten’s Azure credentials and expands client access to Microsoft-backed funding and cloud transformation programs.

The Migrate Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure specialisation validates Enlighten Designs’ commitment to transformative cloud solutions, giving clients access to funding and proven Azure expertise” — Damon Kelly, CEO, Enlighten Designs

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enlighten Designs has achieved the Migrate Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure specialisation from Microsoft. This credential recognises partners who demonstrate exceptional capability in migrating production web application workloads to Azure, modernising legacy systems, applying DevOps practices, and delivering ongoing management of cloud-based app services.The specialization requires partners to demonstrate proven customer success, maintain highly skilled technical staff, and complete a rigorous third-party audit of their Azure deployment and management capabilities. Partners must also hold an active Solutions Partner designation in either Data & AI (Azure) or Digital & App Innovation (Azure).“This specialization validates our commitment to delivering transformative cloud solutions for our clients,” said Damon Kelly, CEO of Enlighten Designs. “It means our clients can access enhanced Microsoft partner programs and funding opportunities to support their modernization initiatives, while benefiting from our proven expertise in migrating and optimizing enterprise applications on Azure.”Through this specialization, Enlighten Designs clients gain access to additional Microsoft partner funding eligibility, specialized support, and programs designed to accelerate cloud transformation initiatives. Enlighten’s capability spans agile application modernization strategies, intelligent refactoring, DevOps implementation, artificial intelligence (AI), and continuous cloud management, helping organisations maximise the performance, security, and long-term value of their Azure investments.This achievement builds on Enlighten Designs’ more than two decades of partnership within the Microsoft ecosystem and reinforces its commitment to delivering secure, scalable, cloud-native solutions for organisations globally.For more information, visit www.enlightendesigns.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.